By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

SAPULPA — The business directory is full of all kind of specialists to fix what ails you — car mechanic, plumber, computer specialist, phone technician, electrical specialist, landscaper, termite evictor and so on.

But, there’s no listing for what some to correct with afflicted the Bartlesville High School girls basketball team during Friday’s Class 6A regional playoff game — a cylinder repairman.

As it was, the Lady Bruin just could not get the basket to go inside the circular barrel — with any sort of reasonable regularity — at Sapulpa’s Chieftain Center.

As a result, the Bixby Lady Spartans ended Bartlesville’s season, 47-21.

Bartlesville displayed competent offensive ball movement and created several open looks — but the rim rejected most the Lady Bruins shots like the blades of the windmill at a miniature golf course. Or coughed them out like a burping baby on its mother shoulder.

Defensively, the Lady Bruins succeeded for the most part with feisty flair on their strong game plan, holding Bixby to just 16 points in the first half.

As Bartlesville’s scoring woes piled up, Lady Spartans slowly — but deliberately — pulled away in the third quarter.

Bartlesville — which had to replace three starters and retune its bench coming into the campaign, and then suffered key personnel losses throughout the campaign — finished at 6-17.

Bixby (16-8, No. 10 in the state ) moves on to Saturday’s regional final.

The four seniors playing their final games for Bartlesville were Chloe Martin, Lydia Knollmeyer, Elise Cone and Mary Cone.

Martin missed several minutes, with what appeared an excruciating painful injury to her left hand or wrist, but gamely came back into the battle — even after the outcome was inevitable — to contribute down the stretch.

On the flip-end of the contest, the first few minutes of the battle had been positive for Bartlesville.

The Lady Bruins won the opening tip — with Knollmeyer jumping center — and Martin led the attack. She missed on a long ball, but the Lady Bruins scrapped to win the offensive rebound. Shortly after, Elise Cone nailed a two-pointer — off an assist from junior Alli Wood — to put the Lady Bruins on top, 2-0.

Both team then traded turnovers.

Bixby finally got on the board — ending a 2:32 drought — on Deonna Owens’ three-pointer.

But, Bartlesville answered with sophomore guard Elise Rovenstine draining a deep three-pointer — from the outskirts of downtown — to power the Lady Bruins to a 5-3 lead.

Bixby tied it, 5-5, on a deuce, and then went ahead on Alyssa Neilson’s free throw, 6-5, with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The scenario to that point featured only 11 combined points in a 4:43 of play.

But, Bartlesville’s offense had hit a lull and Bixby would lead by six, 11-5, by the end of the first quarter.

After Bixby went up by eight, Martin drew a shooting foul — as a result of an aggressive move to the rim on a coast-to-coast drive — and buried 1-of-2 from the stripe to trim the margin to seven, 13-6.

A trey by Gracy Wernli provided Bixby its first double-digit lead, 16-6, with more than six minutes left in the first half.

Bartlesville’s scrappy defense held Bixby scoreless the rest of the quarter.

But, the Lady Bruin offense also sputtered in futility, due partly to turnovers, including a five-second call, and the unkind cylinder. Bartlesville scored only one point in the period’s final six minutes — another Martin free throw — and trailed by nine at the break, 16-7.

The margin remained nine early in the third quarter, 19-10, after Elise Cone drained a three-pointer.

But, Bartlesville would score only 14 points in the second half, while Bixby picked up its offensive production, due largely by attacking with the pass to the post.

The Lady Spartans pulled out a 25-10 advantage in a short span in the third period before Bartlesville’s Kate Gronigan buried a three-pointer from the left corner.

Bartlesville’s scored it’s 14th and 15th points on Knollmeyer free throws and trailed by 20 at the end of the third period, 35-15.

Gronigan hit a free throw to open the fourth-quarter scoring for Bartlesville.

But, the Lady Bruins scored just five more points — on a pull-up 16-footer by Martin, a putback by Rovenstine and a free throw by Jordan Bilger.

Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin eyes the return next season of most his lineup, including several girls with major varsity experience.