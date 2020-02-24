WYANDOTTE — The Quapaw girls and Wyandotte boys captured team titles at the Class 2A Area II District 4 basketball tournament here Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Lady Wildcats topped Commerce 56-44 while the WHS boys were a 67-52 winner.

All four teams now will travel to Owasso for regional play.

The Fairland and Commerce girls play at 1:30 p.m. while the Chelsea and Commerce boys meet at 3 p.m. in elimination games.

Host Rejoice Christian will provide the opposition for the Quapaw girls and Wyandotte’s boys with games at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Girls

The Lady Wildcats (17-6) used a 37-29 advantage in the second half to score their second win in three meetings with CHS.

Quapaw was up 10-5 after one then coasted into the half with a 19-15 advantage.

The Lady Wildcats then outscored CHS 15-12 and 22-17 in the third and fourth frames.

Three players scored in double figures for Quapaw.

Shea Ottesen led the way with 16 points, Skyler Evans tallied 14 and Karissa Anderson finished with 12.

Olivia Quapaw and Lu Attocknie had six apiece and Gracie Crawford scored two for the Lady Cats.

Commerce (14-10) picked up 14 from Morgan Connell, eight each from Dawn Convirs and Baylee King, seven from Katy Crawford, four from River Friel and three from Giselle Gutierrez.

Boys

Jacob Burney and Brendon Cooper scored 42 of the Bears’ 67 points on the night.

Each finished with 21.

Wyandotte (20-4) held a 19-12 edge in the first quarter then led 35-27 at intermission.

The Bears continued to pull away in the final two periods with 16-12 and 16-13 scoring margins.

Joining Burney and Cooper in double figures for WHS was Gage Drake with 13.

Talon Powers had five points, followed by Justus Robertson with four and Bryce Pogue, three.

Commerce (14-10) received 17 points from Cruz Munson, 15 from Ty Jauert, eight from Danny Salinas, six from Hunter Beckwith and three each from Aaron Shelton and Lance Hyatt.