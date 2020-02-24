GROVE — Miami jumped out to an early lead but could not maintain as Grove chalked up a 42-30 win over the Wardogs Friday, Feb. 21 in the Class 4A Area IV District 8 tournament.

The Wardogs, now 3-20, have a rematch with Jay in a district elimination game at 3 p.m. here Thursday.

Tulsa Holland Hall, ranked third in Class 4A, crushed the Bulldogs 84-24 in District 5 play Saturday night in Tulsa.

MHS dropped a 61-49 decision to Jay on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Miami Activity Center.

The win enabled Grove to avenge a 51-40 loss to the Wardogs in the district tournament, which also was held here last season.

A 3-point goal by Trey Tanner staked the Wardogs to an 8-2 lead in the first five minutes of play, but Grove ran off eight straight points to go up 10-8.

The Ridgerunners (9-15) went into the half with a 16-13 advantage then outscored MHS 12-8 and 6-3 in the final two periods.

Zach Smith was the Dogs’ leading scorer with 10 points.

Trey Tanner had eight points, followed by Jack Satterwhite with seven, Keaton Jinks with three and Karson Jinks with two.

Aaron Cross’ 14 points topped the Grove scoring.