MIAMI — Miami High School junior Keedin Crockett has qualified for the Class 4A state wrestling tournament for the second straight year.

Crockett placed third at 160 pounds during regional competition at Bristow.

He will be joined by freshman Sergio Angulo, who was fifth at 152 pounds.

State competition will be Friday and Saturday at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City.

Crockett posted a 7-0 decision against Remington Payne of Mannford in the third-place match.

After a first round bye, Crockett pinned Kody Coyle of Poteau at 1:00, but was pinned by Brendan Hernandez of Grove in the semifinal round.

Crockett remained alive with a 12-0 romp against Cleveland’s Jalen Aguilar in the consolation semifinals.

Crockett went 1-2 at the 2019 state tournament.

All three matches were decided by fall, including his consolation match where he pinned Hunter Mauldin of Harrah at 3:37.

Angulo won the fifth place match at 152 by forfeit against David Mendoza of Catoosa.

Angulo pinned Maddox Florer of Cleveland in the first round but dropped a 9-3 decision to Mendoza in the quarterfinals.

He scored a 6-1 decision over Jayce Ward of Tulsa Cascia Hall and pinned Jaden Winkler of Stilwell at 1:11 in consolation matches.

Angulo was bumped into the fifth-place match when he was pinned by Blake Salt of Oologah in the consolation semifinals.

Salvador Gonzalez, Julio Valenzuela, Clay McCormick and Brian Cox also wrestled but didn't place.