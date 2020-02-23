MIAMI — A walk off single by Zachary Davis with none out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Northeastern A&M a 4-3 win over Metropolitan Community College-Maplewoods in the first game of a double header here Saturday.

The Norse then completed a sweep by rolling 12-3 in a five-inning nightcap.

Because of concerns about a rainy forecast, a Sunday double-header between the teams was cancelled.

The Norse dropped a twinbill against fourth-ranked Iowa Western Community College Friday by 7-0 and 8-6 scores.

NEO 4, MCC-Maplewoods 3

The Golden Norse trailed 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth when they pulled to within one then tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an unearned run.

Justin Richards scored the winning run on Davis’ single to right on a 1-0 count.

Nickolas Dean headed up NEO’s offense with a double and two singles.

Jacob Ervin added a double and single while Braeden Hinton picked up a pair of singles.

Tyler Small, Davis and Hayden Hutchens each had a single.

Justin Nace picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Zacharie Allard. The pair allowed six hits.

NEO 12, MCC-Maplewoods 2

A two-run fourth by Ervin keyed a six-run fourth that allowed NEO to break the game open.

Small headed up a 13-hit Norse attack with a triple, double and single.

Ervin had two singles to go along with his double. He drove in three runs.

Other hits for NEO were a double and single by Dean, two singles by Vallée and a single each by Davis, Augustus Collins and Nicolas Rutledge.

Iowa Western 8, NEO 6

The Reivers overcame 6-5 deficit to pick up their seventh win of the season.

Iowa Western led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, when the Norse erupted for four runs to tie the game.

Dean finished with a double and single while Davis had a home run.

Vallée, Small, Collins and Kevin Esquilin all had singles.

Western’s nine-hit attack included a three-run homer by Derek Shoen in the sixth.

Iowa Western 7, NEO 0

Only three hits off winning pitcher Connor Mackay were singles by Small, Hinton and Edouard Savoie.

Iowa Western picked up single runs in the first, third and fourth innings then got a final four in the sixth.

Mackay had eight strikeouts and one walk in the game.