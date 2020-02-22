By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Generally at this time of year, Donnie Bostwick can take a few moments to look beyond the moment and take a peek at the NAIA-II national tournament landscape.

But, the highly-regarded Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s basketball coach really can’t afford that luxury yet this season.

His Eagles (22-7) are in a desperate dogfight just to earn a return trip to the national dance, set to take place two weeks in South Dakota.

With just the No. 16 ranking in the nation — and a brutal battle on hand just to finish second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings — the Eagles can’t afford even a slight down draft between now and the end of the KCAC postseason tourney in 10 days.

But, the Eagles can make a giant stride with a win today at Kansas Wesleyan University, in the regular season finale.

A victory would clinch the No. 2 spot in the KCAC for OKWU (22-7, 17-6).

“Our destiny is in our hands,” Bostwick said.

The reason being that each conference is guaranteed two spots in the national field of 32 teams — the regular season conference champion and the conference postseason tourney champion.

But, if the same team wins the regular season and the postseason tourney crowns, then there could be a little bit of wiggle room by the conference on whether it seconds the second-place team in the regular season or in the postseason championship.

That’s why it’s imperative the Eagles finished with as strong a hand as possible — and that would include beating Kansas Wesleyan in today’s finale.

“I see what could be another drag-out battle,” at KWU, Bostwick said.

KWU’s strengths are its team defense and physical style of play, especially in the grind of halfcourt play.

“That’s ind of then how they stay in games,” Bostwick said. “They play hard. At times offensively they’re kind of streaky,” especially when their best outside shooters dial in.

With that in mind, “we went to keep them off their transition game and scoring easy buckets,” Bostwick said. “We went to try to make them beat us with the three.”

With a victory, OKWU would secure second place outright in the conference avoid tying with Southwestern (Kan.) College (22-7, 16-7) for second place. Southwestern owns the tiebreaker against the Eagles.

There would be another major benefit for OKWU in taking second place — it would earn homecourt advantage the first two rounds of the KCAC tourney.

OKWU already has clinched the right to host the first round of tourney play, set to take place at 7 p.m. next Thursday in Bartlesville.

“The most important thing is clinching a (national) tournament bid, which gives us the best opportunity to honor God in the best way possible,” Bostwick said.

Bostwick also is closing in on his 200th career win at OKWU.