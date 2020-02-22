In Friday’s 2nd game the OKWU baseball team buried Peru State like a sandstorm burying a ancient ruin.

The Eagles (9-8) blasted out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added six more runs in the fifth to blow away the Nebraska squad, 13-5, tying the second-most runs in a game for OKWU.

Cody Muncy and Nigel Smith both mashed three-run homers in the fifth inning as exclamation points to the Eagles’ offensive coming-out party.

Muncy lashed a run-scoring triple earlier and finished with four RBI’s for the game.

He also belted a double and a single to hit for the cycle.

Tucker Holden tacked on two more RBI’s to the team total.

OKWU also drew 11 walks, led by A’Darius Council with four.

Jacob Williams and David Quintero split mound duties for the Eagles.

Williams threw the first 3.2 innings and was credited with the win. He allowed six hits, one walk and four earned runs.

Quintero didn’t surrender a hit or a run in 3.1 innings of work.