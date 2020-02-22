By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Few area high school baseball teams — if any — could match the consistent success of the Caney Valley Trojans.

Even though they barely fell short last season of a .500 mark (12-14), Caney Valley — which is coached by Shayne Cramer — is just a few years removed from advancing to the state semifinals and is almost always chasing, or surpassing 20 wins.

Cramer might have to work some special magic this coming campaign, however, due to a low reservoir of experience on which to draw.

In fact, Cramer said he doesn’t have a senior on the roster.

Jacob Eaves and Blake Yauneridge are the only the lone returning juniors with significant varsity experience last season, Cramer said, adding that junior Seth Gilbreath also “got quite a bit of playing time last year.”

Cramer also welcomes back a handful of sophomores who enjoyed some gritty seasoning last year, including Daniel Barham, Hayden Fiddler and Bryer Kramer.

Some freshman with an opportunity to make an impact this season included Quaid Jones and Dalton Martin, Cramer said.

Bartlesville Area Amateur Baseball fans will remember Martin as the hard-nosed catcher and pitcher for United Linen.

“He’s a potentially back-up catcher,” Cramer said. “He’s kind of an all-around guy. He’s a switch hitter that swings fairly well from both sides of the plate.”

Jones “has been impressive this preseason,” Cramer added.

Some of these warriors haven’t yet joined the team, due to their commitment to the basketball team, which entered the playoffs this weekend.

As a result, Cramer conducted inner-squad scrimmages during this past week.

Caney Valley faces its first full-fledged preseason test Monday against Dewey, weather permitting.

Cramer is tentatively looking at a pitching staff of Barham, Eaves and Yauneridge, along with Gilbreath.

Gilbreath “last year impressed us with his pitching in jayvee games,” Cramer said. “He pretty much earned a spot to compete for a starting job this season.”

Kramer is slated to play behind the plate.

Caney Valley suffered last season from a couple of rough spurts that prevented it from unfolding its full potential.

After bursting to a 8-2 mark to open the season, the Trojans hit a three-game slide, including a close loss to Dewey, 8-6.

Through 17 games, the Trojans still owned a noteworthy record, 11-6.

But, then they fell of the cliff with seven-straight losses — three of them by one run.

Caney Valley’s season ended on a tough note by losing to Oklahoma Union in a best two-of-three district playoff series, two games to one. During the regular season, Caney Valley had swept Oklahoma Union two games to none.

The Trojans open this season with three home games the first week — on March 2 vs. the Collinsville junior varsity, on March 3 vs. Ketchum and on March 5 vs. Barnsdall.