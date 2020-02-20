EL RENO — The Northeastern A&M men hit the 20-win plateau with a 94-75 romp over Redlands Community College here Monday, Feb. 17.

NEO improved to 20-6 with the victory, marking the third straight year for them to hit that plateau.

They won 27 last season on their way to an appearance in the NJCAA Men’s Championship and 23 in 2017-2018.

NEO’s win and a 92-67 loss by Murray State College against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa on Monday left both the Norse and Aggies at 12-1 in the conference.

They square off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in the NEO Field House.

“It got us into the first-place game. That’s what Thursday is.” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said.

The Norsemen wrap up the home portion of the schedule Monday night with Rose State then travel to Wilburton to face Eastern Oklahoma State on Thursday, Feb. 27.

“We played well in the second half. In the first half, we were struggling,” Jackson said. “They did something that we didn’t expect; we didn't plan for, and had to make some adjustments. Once we got comfortable, we started playing like ourselves.”

Samkelo Sele headed up the Norse offense with 26 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Rudi Williams contributed 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.

Nikita Konstantynovskyi also had a double double with 14 points and 12 boards.

Kalil Camara also was in double figures with 11 points.

Rounding out the scoring for NEO were Jadan Graves, nine; George Blaj-Voinescu, six; James Franklin Jr., four, and Champ Bridges and Taylor Gonzales, two each.

Elijah Herron, Antonio Lyons and James Alexandre had 14 each for Redlands.