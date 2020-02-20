MIAMI — Opening the season on an upbeat note Northeastern A&M opened the 2020 softball season with 5-4 upset of preseason No. 15 Crowder College here Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The loss was the first of the season for the Lady Riders who bounced back to claim a wild 11-8 victory in the nightcap.

A solo homer in the fifth inning by Cheyenne Petty wound up being the deciding run in the first game.

NEO broke out to a 3-0 lead in the second on a squeeze by Britton Clark, a single up the middle by Hannah Burnett and sac fly by winning pitcher Mary Collins.

Britton Clark led off the fourth with a solo homer for the Lady Norse.

All four of the Lady Riders came on two-run homers by Jorika Alvarez in the fifth and sixth innings. She also had a single.

Burnett finished with a pair of hits for NEO with Collins, Susan Rice, Karis Clark and Britton Clark each getting a single.

The Lady Norse struck out 11 times in the game.

Kassie Mayberry delivered a double and single for Crowder (7-1).

Collins picked up the win and Bre Brown earned a save with two full inning of relief.

Crowder 11, NEO 8

The Lady Norse stranded 12 runners in the game. They left the bases loaded in the third inning, at second and third in the fifth and sixth and at first and third in the seventh.

They got three runs in the first, two in the third and fifth and one in the fourth.

Crowder belted another six home runs in the game. The Lady Riders have hit nine in their first eight games.

Alvarez had another two, leading off the game then adding a two-run shot in the seventh.

Mayberry had a pair of solo shots in the third and sixth, Sydney Ward launched a two-run blast in the second and Dia Jackson delivered a solo in the sixth.

Collins headed up the NEO attack with a homer in the fourth, double and single.

Miami sophomore Rebecca Bell delivered a triple and single while Lauren Lauvetz picked up a pair of singles.

Burnett and Karis Clark had a double each and Britton Clark singled.

The Lady Norse hit the road for a double-header Saturday against Murray State in Tishomingo.

Their next home games will be Thursday, Feb. 27 against Labette (Kansas) Community College.