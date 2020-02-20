AFTON — The 13th ranked Fairland girls put the wraps on an 18-5 regular season with a 45-23 win over Afton here Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Afton earned a split on the night, claiming a 65-51 victory in the boys’ game.

Girls

The Lady Owls struggled in the first quarter, battling Afton to a 3-3 tie.

But Fairland dominated after that, rolling into the half with a 22-5 advantage.

FHS held a 16-7 advantage in the third frame.

Fifteen points headed up the scoring for the Lady Owls

Others scoring for Fairland were Grace Goins with eight; Alexis McGranahan and Erica Schertz, six each, and Jessica Roberts and Kinley Powell, five each.

Annsleigh Morris’ six points was tops for the Lady Eagles, who also got three each from Layne Hudson and Jordan Noblin, two each from Kat Osterberger and Maddie Griswold and one from Maddie Cook.

Boys

Afton used a 37-21 advantage in the second half to pick up its win.

The Owls were ahead 13-10 after one then coasted into the break with 30-28 lead.

Afton turned things around with a 19-11 run in the third, then outscored the Owls 18-10 over the final eight points.

Brett Fuser and Bailey Forgey scored 25 and 18 points, respectively, for the Eagles, who also got eight from Cole Mikesell, six from Teegan Maupin, four from Gavin Herman and three from Jeramie Rice.

Fairland picked up 24 points from Trey Martin and 10 from Riley Powell.

Others with points for the Owls were Jacoby Jackson, seven; Lane Tudor, six, and Josia Boyd and Andrew Barker, two.