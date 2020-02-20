WYANDOTTE — The Wyandotte boys rolled to their 19th win of the season Monday night, topping Fairland 61-32.

Fairland gained a split, picking up a 34-26 win in the girls game.

Jacob Burney pumped in 35 points for the Bears, who also had 17 from Brandon Cooper.

Wyandotte broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Owls 25-7 in the third period and 13-2 in the fourth.

Talon Powers, Justus Robertson and Gavin Kihenia scored four, three and two, respectively, for the Bears.

Fairland’s scoring included 13 points from Brion Padberg, eight from Riley Powell, seven from Trey Martin and four from Jacoby Jackson.

Girls

Fairland saw a 5-3 first-quarter lead melt down to 10-9 at the half.

However, the Lady Owls outscored WHS 13-11 in the third quarter and 11-6 over the final eight minutes.

Getting points for Fairland Grace Goins with 18, Erica Schertz with eight, Scout Mayfield with four, Alexis McGranahan with three and Jessica Roberts with one.

Haley Hart’s 11 points topped the Lady Bears’ scoring.

Emily Drake tallied six points, followed by Kallie Morisset, five, and Kali Thompson and Mallory Butterfield chipped in with two each.