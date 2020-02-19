By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Thank goodness for basketball.

Even though the football teams of Caney Valley and Barnsdall high schools are losing their annual showdown — because Barnsdall is dropping down to eight-man competition — the hardwood squads will be able to continue their ancient and relentless rivalry.

The series wrote its latest chapter Monday night, with each school claiming a victory.

In the girls game, Paige Urquhart peppered the nets for 12 points to energize the Caney Valley Lady Trojans past the Barnsdall Lady Panthers, 46-29.

The Barnsdall boys bounced to their third-straight win by outlasting the Trojans, 60-50.

Barnsdall boasted three players with double-doubles.

Next up for both teams are the Class 2A playoffs.

Following are more details for Monday’s games.

Girls: Caney Valley wins, 46-29

Despite the final margin, Barnsdall waged a tough battle, especially in the second half.

Caney Valley rolled into halftime with a 14-point lead, 26-12, but during the final two quarters couldn’t shake the Lady Panthers.

“We came out after halftime and we needed to keep up the intensity,” Caney Valley head coach Deric Longan said. “Barnsdall really scrapped hard in the second half with us. … This was a good tester. You know they’re never going to quit and they’re going to keep coming after you the entire game.”

Urquhart — one of three seniors playing their final regular season game for Caney Valley — set the pace. Her fellow upper classmen, Hanna Jones and LeiLani Whitworth, contributed eight points apiece.

Rounding out the Lady Trojans’ scoring sheet were Sammi Gilbreath, eight points; Jill Emery, five; Jade Upton, four; and Gentry Webb, one.

Seven girls scored for Barnsdall — Mickey Easley, seven; Kaylee Rasberry, five; Lexi Patrick, five; Jaydon Mackey, four; Tylee Roach, three; and Kyndal LeFlore, two.

Caney Valley (13-9) finished the regular season on a roll — three straight wins, in which it held all three opponents to less than 30 points. The Lady Trojans recorded an 8-3 record in their final 11 games, after having taken their share of lumps in an 5-6 mark the first 11 games.

Caney Valley’s post players are beginning to show up more on the offensive end.

“Jill and LeiLani have played pretty solid the past four games,” Longan said.

Barnsdall girls wrapped up the campaign at 5-16, due largely to a shrinking roster.

Boys: Barnsdall wins, 60-50

Barnsdall won the rubber game against the Trojans and finished the regular season with a winning mark, 12-10.

The Panthers’ record had sat at 4-8 halfway into the season, but they blazed to an 8-2 mark their final 10 games.

They had beaten Caney Valley, 55-44, back on Dec. 12, but Caney Valley evened the series, 45-42, on Jan. 23.

In Monday’s third game, Caney Valley had few answers to shutting out Barnsdall’s hydra-headed attack.

Recording double-doubles for Barnsdall were Braden Kelley (18 points, 10 rebounds), Josh Weber (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Heath Moles (21 points, 11 rebounds).

Michael Marin added solid numbers (nine points and six assists) and Keegan Marin scored two points.

For Caney Valley, Cheyton Shepherd hit 3-of-4 three-pointers on his way to 20 points, followed by Daniel Barham with 16. Levi Coulter canned seven points, Bryer Kramer scored four and Hayden Wingo added three.

Caney Valley (13-8) led at halftime, 27-24, and at the end of the third quarter, 42-41.

Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder credited Caney Valley for controlling the pace the first three quarter.

“They did a good job with their 1-3-1 zone,” Corder explained. “They were tall and lanky and deflecting a lot of passes. They slowed the game down.”

But, Barnsdall broke loose in the fourth quarter for some transition buckets, Corder said.