By Mike Tupa

While it wasn’t exactly a religious experience, the Copan HIgh School basketball teams were on the wrong end last weekend of Bible thumping.

Oklahoma Bible Academy teams swept Copan out of the Class A district playoffs — 76-63 in the boys game and 64-39 in the girls clash.

Both Copan teams grinded with gritty resolve through rebuilding seasons, gaining valuable experience that should lead to more successful resolutions next year.

For one thing, Copan will dropping next year to Class B, to go against schools more their size. Second, the program is retooling its schedule to cull out some of powerful 2A and 3A competition from past years.

Following are summaries of the district games.

Girls: Oklahoma Bible wins, 64-39

OBA buried eight three-pointers to set the tone for its mushrooming offensive output.

“It seemed like everything the put up went in,” Copan head coach Kristy Bryan said. “We didn’t shoot terrible. I think the difference in the game was rebounding. They outrebounded us by about 20. They had 16 offensive rebounds.”

Copan trailed by only nine points at halftime, 29-20. But, OBA pulled away in the third period to lead by 21, 47-26.

Abbey Davis poured in 12 points to lead Copan’s scoring, followed by Sarah Gilliland with 11, Carli Barnett with seven and Caitlin Carlock with six. Tatum Williams and Skyler Odum added two and one points, respectively.

Barnett added six blocked shots to raise her total to 96 blocks for the season.

Bryan graduates only Barnett and Gilliland off a team that posted double-digit wins (10-13).

Boys: Oklahoma Bible wins, 76-63

“We got beat out by a good team,” Copan head coach Kevin Foreman said. “Oklahoma Bible has been to state in Class 2A the last two or three years.”

OBA didn’t waste much time in taking control — it hit its first 11 shots to go ahead quickly by double-digits.

But, Copan displayed its feisty fightin’ ways by clawing back to within seven points, 29-22.

“I changed to a different type of zone,” Foreman said.

Copan (9-15) pulled as close as three or four points, the coach added.

“But, then we had to start fouling,” he continued.

Correll Record racked up 26 points after starting out with early shooting woes. Tyreek Millien scored 15 points, all in the first half, followed by Kolby Mackey with 15, Wyatt Davis with five and Derek Askew with four.

Foreman praised the effort of Askew and Zach Sharp against OBA’s taller players.

“At the end of the day, we went up against a better team,” Foreman said.

But, there was one major obstacle that cramped the Hornets’ style — OBA shot 26 free throws. Copan made one measly trip to the charity stripe.

“That’s the only discrepancy I could have,” Foreman said.

Foreman is set to return his entire team next year.

“I’m really pleased with the program and where it is headed,” he said.