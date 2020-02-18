MIAMI — Holding on down the stretch, Miami’s girls claimed a 48-39 win over the Green Country Defenders Monday, Feb. 17 at the Miami Activity Center.

The win, the third in four games for the Lady Wardogs, bumped their record to 6-14.

This means back-to-back six-win seasons for Miami under coach Robert Neill. It’s previous high was eight in 2013-2014 under Brian Busby.

The Lady Wardogs led Green Country as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter only to have the Defenders narrow the gap to nine, 46-37, with 1:04 left.

Cali Mercer drained a pair of free throws with 30 seconds remaining to seal the win.

“We didn't stay focused down the stretch,” Neill said. “We let too many easy things happen. I think we got caught up in some stuff we shouldn’t have mentally. We didn’t do a very good job rebounding down the stretch and that gave them too many opportunities, so they ended up outscoring us by three in the fourth quarter.

“In the second and third quarters, we held them in check pretty well. We didn't do a great job scoring, but we held them in check.”

Miami was up by one point after the first then bumped the lead to 24-19 by intermission.

The Lady Wardogs held a 13-6 edge in the third quarter only to have Green Country hold a 14-11 advantage over the final eight minutes.

“I don’t know if we got tired, if it was Monday or what. We are still learning how to finish things off,” Neill said.

Three players scored in double figures for the Lady Wardogs.

Sara Acupan led the way with 12 followed by Beca Hopping and Chloe Preaus with 11 and 10, respectively.

Mercer finished with eight points, followed by Maddie Arnold with five and Kylie Jinks two.

Green Country was led by Kana Rackley’s 18 points. Emily Prather contributed 11.