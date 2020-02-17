BLUEJACKET — Welch claimed both championships in the Class B Area II District 6 basketball tournament here Friday, Feb. 14.

The Wildcats overcame a 14-10 halftime deficit to claim a 42-28 win.

Welch romped to a 62-36 victory in the opener.

Both WHS teams advance to face Kinta Thursday in regional play at Okemah, the girls at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

Girls

Welch flipped a 14-12 first-quarter deficit with a 14-7 run in the second frame.

The Lady Wildcats poured it on in the second half with a 15-10 edge in the third, then outscored Bluejacket 21-5 in the final eight minutes.

Reagan Etzel, Halle Rupert and Sayler Hayward all scored in double figures for WHS. Etzel tallied 19, Halle Rupert 17 and Sayler Hayward 11 to lead the way.

Others with points for the Lady Wildcats were Hailey Hall with six, Taryn Earp, three, and Lydia Armstrong and Rachel Rife, one each.

The Lady Chieftains were led offensively by Lydia Pipins, who had 21 points.

Shelbie Baker finished with nine and Lexi Winfrey and Laura Collins hit three each.

Boys

A 7-0 advantage in the first quarter for Welch vanished when the Chieftains held a 14-3 edge in the second.

The Wildcats held a 20-11 margin in the third then held on in the fourth.

Nate Beaty and Daniel Windle scored 17 and 10, respectively for WHS

Dylan Johnson finished with seven, Seth Hayward added four, Boone Perryman three and Justin Haskell one.

Scoring points for the Chieftains were Charles Spiegel, 18; Keegan Francis, 10; Jonathan Estes, seven, and Gabe Arrevillagas, three.