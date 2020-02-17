By Abby Bitterman

The Oklahoman

LAWRENCE, Kan. — After trading the lead back and forth for most of the first half, Oklahoma and Kansas were tied when Kristian Doolittle nailed a 3-point shot from the top of the arc.

The basket put the Sooners back on top, but it would be the last time they saw the lead. Jayhawks coach Bill Self immediately called a timeout.

“We gotta guard,” sophomore Devon Dotson said of Self’s message in that timeout. “We have to communicate more and keep the ball on one side of the floor. That was the biggest thing.”

Minutes later, KU’s Marcus Garrett knocked the ball away from De’Vion Harmon and up to Dotson, who finished on the other end with a layup.

Seconds later, Garrett stole the ball from Doolittle and finished with a layup of his own.

Two steals, two layups and about 30 seconds was all it took to swing the momentum in Kansas’ favor.

The third-ranked Jayhawks pulled away from there to beat the Sooners 87-70 Saturday afternoon.

There were several things that didn’t go in OU’s (16-9, 6-6 Big 12) favor. Junior forward Brady Manek got two fouls early. The guards didn’t get shots to fall when they drove to the rim. But the change in momentum that came from Garrett’s back-to-back steals in the middle of a 6-0 run for Kansas had the biggest impact on the game.

“The game was turned at that moment,” Self said. “Not that it was over in that moment, but the game was turned.”

Garrett led Kansas (22-3, 11-1 Big 12) with a team-high 24 points and seven assists, but his four steals were crucial in changing the game. The plays he created off the steals got the 16,300 fans in Allen Fieldhouse roaring.

“That got the crowd involved. It got them energized a little bit,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Those two possessions were critical. They took it and ran with it.”

The Sooners didn’t come out much stronger in the second half. Kansas outscored OU 16-5 in the first five minutes of the half. The Jayhawks went on several runs in the second half, drawing more energy from the fans, as KU shot 58.8 percent from the field in the half. The Sooners’ attempts to answer weren’t enough.

“(We) had to call a timeout there at the beginning of the half,” Doolittle said. “I don’t know if they missed a shot to start… It’s not the intensity we wanted to come out in the second half.”

It wasn’t all bad news for the Sooners. Doolittle finished with a game-high 27 points — the most scored by a visiting player against Kansas this season — and added 12 rebounds. However, OU shot just 35.8% from the field.

Kruger has talked all season about understanding the value of each possession. Against Kansas, it was back-to-back possessions that changed the game and hurt the Sooners. Making a week play on just one or two possessions might not seem like much, but it can quickly turn into a scoring run for the other team, especially a team like Kansas.

“That’s the value of each possession,” Kruger said, “especially in Allen Fieldhouse.”