MIAMI — Boxing is returning to Buffalo Run Casino.

World Fighting Championships 124 will be staged at the Peoria Showcase on Saturday, March 14.

That will be the first action at Buffalo Run since August 2017 in a nationally televised card.

“We promote 30 shows throughout the country at regional casinos like Buffalo Run,” WFC president and CEO Matt McGovern said.

In addition to Miami, other upcoming cards will be in casinos at Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Worley, Idaho; Santa Ynez, California and Laughlin, Nevada.

The card here will be a pro-am event featuring boxers from the four-state area.

“That’s what the fans want to see: the up-and-coming fighters from the local area,” McGovern said. “That’s what we’ve had success with and that’s why we do so many shows.”

WFC held its first event in August 2012 with a mixed martial art card, and expanded into boxing in 2013.

“We do a lot of shows in comparison to pretty much any other promotion, especially on our level,” McGovern said. “People with the same (business) model probably do three shows a year, but we are fortunate to have so many partners.”

He said another card is in the works for August.

“We started small and have put together a win-win scenario for everybody, fighters, the fans and the casinos,” McGovern said. “We’ve built up a good reputation.”

Doors for the March 14 event open at 7 p.m. with action starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets, $30 for reserved and $50 for premium, are available at www.wfcfights.com.

Tickets are moving at a brisk pace, according to Buffalo Run general manager Steve Bashore.