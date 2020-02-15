Former Bartlesville High School softball standout Abbey Ely has launched her junior diamond season at Oklahoma Wesleyan University with a robust blast.

Walking into the circle as the opening-day starter, Ely snapped off a complete-game five-hitter — with no earned runs, three walks and eight strikeouts — in the Lady Eagles’ swatting of Southwestern Christian, 9-1.

Her blockbuster outing earned her the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week award.

OKWU followed up in game two with a 15-1 thumping of Southwestern Christian, this time with Talia Salinas in the circle. Salinas recorded a seven-hitter, allowing one run and no walks and whiffing five batters.

The Lady Eagles (2-0) are scheduled for a four-game set this weekend at home against Grand View (Iowa). Starting times on Saturday are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Lady Eagles — who are coached by Gabrielle Bogear — are off to their best start since 2011, when they also opened up by winning their first two games.

Ely is in her third season with OKWU.

During the last two years, she started 47 games and went the distance 21 times, including three shutouts, and racked up a 19-25 record. She worked 252 innings, allowed 175 walks, struck out 175 batters and fashioned an earned run average of approximately 4.90.

Based on her performance in this season’s debut, Ely appears on an upward trajectory of growth and potency.