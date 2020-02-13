MIAMI — Northeastern A&M guard Rudi Williams was named the Player of the Week in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Williams, a preseason player of the year pick, who averaged 21.5 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists, played a key role in Monday night’s upset of ninth-ranked Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa at the NEO Field House.

The Hamilton, Ontario, sophomore also had a triple double in a 125-47 hammering of the Southwestern Christian JV on Friday, Feb. 7.

In only 20 minutes of playing time, Williams had 20 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

He’s claimed Region II Athlete of the Week honors for three straight weeks, Jan. 20-26, Jan 27-Feb. 2 and Feb. 3-9.

In 21 games this season, Williams is averaging 19.4 points per game while shooting 51.4% from the field for the Norsemen, who are in second place in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 9-1 record.