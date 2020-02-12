OOLOGAH — A 50-point explosion in the middle two quarters helped carry Oologah to a 79-42 win over the Miami boys here Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Wardogs were up 17-15 after the first quarter, but Oologah held 22-5 and 28-13 advantages to break the game open.

Senior guard Konnor Davis keyed the third-period fireworks for the Mustangs, draining five 3-point goals and scoring 17 of his game-high 32 points.

Keaton Jinks and Jackson Satterwhite were Miami’s scoring leaders with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Trey Tanner finished with six for the Dogs, followed by Zach Smith and Karson Jinks with four each and Spencer Smith and Cole Botts with three each.

Cameron Doyle also scored in double figures for Oologah, getting 18 points.

Miami marks homecoming Friday night. Coronation ceremonies are at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game following.