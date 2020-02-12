AFTON — A 41-26 victory over Afton Tuesday, Feb. 11 gave Quapaw the girls’ title in the Lucky 7 Conference.

The Lady Wildcats wrap up the regular season with an 8-1 record in conference play and they’re 16-6 overall.

Quapaw completed a sweep by squeezing out a 70-63 win in the boys game.

Girls

The Lady Wildcats saw a 15-4 first-quarter lead turn into a 23-15 advantage at the half.

Each team scored four points in the third quarter, then Quapaw went on a 14-7 run over the final eight minutes.

Skyler Evans headed up the scoring for the Lady Cats with 12 points.

Others scoring for Quapaw were Shea Ottesen with nine, Olivia Quapaw, eight; Karissa Anderson and Gracie Crawford, four each, and Jenna Kerley, two.

Clarissa Rice had a game-high 14 for Afton.

Maddie Griswold tallied five, Layne Hudson and Annsleigh Morris, three each and Kat Osterberger tacked on a free throw.

Boys

The Wildcats held off a second-half rush by Afton to claim their win.

Quapaw carried a 41-27 lead into the half, but the Eagles held a 14-13 edge in the third period then outscored the visitors 22-16 over the final eight minutes.

Four of the five players who scored for Quapaw was in double figures.

Seth Johnson led the way with 17, followed by Matt Lovell with 15, A.J. Moreno with 14, Jacob Gregory with 13 and Corben Cunliffe, 10.

Brody Harper chipped in with a free throw.

Brett Fuser and Gannon Reece each had 24 points to top the Afton scoring.

Bailey Forgey added seven, Cole Mikesell tallied four and Gavin Herman and Teegan Maupin had two apiece.