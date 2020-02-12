FAIRLAND — Fairland and Colcord split games here Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Lady Owls rolled to a 60-33 victory before Colcord claimed a 31-24 decision in the boys’ game.

Girls

Fairland took an 18-5 lead in the first quarter and continued to pull away.

The Lady Owls were ahead 29-15 at the break, then held 19-11 and 12-7 advantages over the final two periods.

Two players hit double figures for Fairland. Grace Goins finished with 22 and Jessica Roberts tallied 12.

Kyndall Davis and Jessica Schertz had seven each, followed by Alexis McGrahanan with six, Makynzi Jones, four, and Scout Mayfield, two.

Jenna Butts scored eight points for the Lady Hornets.

Boys

A 14-4 run over the final eight minutes helped Colcord post the win in the boys’ game.

Colcord trailed 20-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets led 9-7 at the end of the first, but were outscored 7-4 and 6-4 by Fairland in the middle two frames.

The Owls’ scoring included six from Bryon Padberg, five from Jayden Anderson, four from Andrew Barker, three from Riley Powell and two each from Trey Martin, Lane Tudor and Jacoby Jackson.

Stormy Odle and Eyan Williams tallied eight points each for Colcord.