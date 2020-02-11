ENID — Northeastern A&M’s men flipped an eight-point halftime deficit into a six-point win Monday, Feb. 10 when the Norse rolled to a 73-67 victory.

“They went 9 of 16 from 3 in the first half — they were hitting. We came out flat and didn’t have our road energy from the start,” NEO coach Jeremy Jackson said. “Nikita Konstantynovskyi probably had one of his worse nights as a Norseman, but Tyren Collins and Kalil Camara stepped right in and they played some of the best wing defense that I have seen in our zone in a long time.”

Eastern had carried a 39-31 lead into the half, but NEO turned things around and led 50-44 midway through the second half.

The Golden Norse coasted the rest of the way, leading by as many as 11 at one point.

“Anything is possible with this team,” Jackson said. “We kinda have the ‘X Factor’ in Rudi (Williams). He had 29 and he willed us offensively in the first half. Then in the second half, he just took over.

“They switched from man to zone, 2-3 and 1-3-1; they tried to trap him at half court and double him. But he’s so good at passing, its pick your poison with Rudi,” Jackson said.

Williams had 17 second-half points as part of a 42-point burst.

NEO now is 10-1 in the conference and 18-6 overall.

Murray remains unbeaten in the conference (11-0) after an 84-64 win at Eastern Monday night.

The Golden Norse host Murray Thursday, Feb. 20.

“We’ve just got to keep doing our job, then we should be fine,” Jackson said.

Williams led the way offensively for NEO with 29 points. He also had four rebounds and eight assists.

Graves contributed 16 points, five assists, three rebounds and four deflections.

Samkelo Cele also hit double figures with 12 points. He also grabbed eight rebounds.

Camara contributed eight points.

The Jets had three players reach double figures. Zach McDermott had 19, Rance Kendrick 15 and Ikenna Okeke 10.