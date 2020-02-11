MIAMI — Limiting Afton to nine second-half points, the Miami boys picked up a 49-29 victory Monday, Feb. 10 at the Miami Activity Center.

“They didn't shoot the ball very well, we rebounded it and kept them from getting put backs,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said. “They shot pretty quick and we limited them to one shot and was kinda able to get out in transition.

“I thought we could have taken advantage of our transition a little earlier, but we weren’t finishing and weren’t making very good decisions. We finally got some buckets to go.”

The Wardogs carried a 24-20 lead into the half, then outscored Afton 9-6 in the third.

MHS (3-15) used a 12-1 run early in the final stanza that finally enabled it to pull away.

“We can’t hit any shots,” Afton coach Jimmy Hudson said. “We go periods where we can’t score. That’s what happened in the second half.

We go dry sometimes. It’s not because of the lack of effort. The kids are trying. We just can’t score.

I’m frustrated and the kids are frustrated.”

The loss was the sixth straight for the Eagles (6-12), who had won three straight and came tantalizingly close to upsetting Class B No. 4 Braggs in the finals of the NEO tournament.

“We’ve played some good ball and we’ve played some really bad ball. We just can’t score,” Hudson said.

Trey Tanner and Zach Smith had 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wardogs.

Karson Jinks contributed eight, followed by Cole Botts with six, Daivik Patel with five, Keaton Jinks with three and Spencer Smith, Jack Satterwhite and Matt Randolph, two each.

“Foul trouble hurt us a lot,” Mercer said. Satterwhite and Keaton Jinks finished with four fouls each.

“It upset our flow and rhythm trying to patch things together, especially the first half and a little bit of the third quarter,” Mercer said. “We finally got enough shots to go to get a little separation.”

Senior Brett Fuser was the top scorer for the Eagles with 11 points.

Others with points for Afton were Bailey Forgey, nine; Cole Mikesell, four; Gannon Reece, three, and Gavin Herman, two.

“Athletically they have some good players,” Mercer said. The Fuser kid can really play and we know what type athlete Reece is since he played at Miami when he was younger.”

Miami marks homecoming Friday night by hosting Claremore Sequoyah. The boys’ game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

The Eagles were at Quapaw Tuesday night then wrap up the regular season next Tuesday against Fairland.