MIAMI — In a battle of teams that have struggled offensively, Miami had its third-best night of the season scoring and was able to top Afton 49-29.

The Lady Wardogs (4-13) scored 52 in a win over Wagoner and a loss to Seneca, then tallied 49 Monday night at the Miami Activity Center.

“I didn't feel our intensity level in the first half was where it needed to be,” Lady Wardog coach Robert Neill said. “I thought we picked it up a little better toward the end of the second quarter and then into the second half we picked it up better. I still think we had some more we could have given in the second half, but the effort was a whole lot better.

“If we had hit all the open layups we had, we probably would have won by 35 instead of 20.”

Afton (8-10), which had won three of its previous four, has been held to 29 or less in seven of its 17 games.

MHS led 6-3 after one quarter then used an 8-0 run in the second to begin to pull away.

The Lady Wardogs were up 20-11 at the half then outscored Afton 15-9 in the third and 13-7 in the fourth quarters.

“We missed a few shots from point-blank area, but that’s just part of it,” Lady Eagle coach Bobby Shinn said. “We just didn’t play very good defense. Miami did a good job. We’ve just got to work and get better. We missed too many shots.”

Beca Hopping had a game-high 19 points, getting 10 in the second quarter.

Sara Acupan and Kylie Jinks had eight each, followed by Chloe Preaus with seven, Cali Mercer, three, and Maddi Arnold and Becca Bolton, two each.

Layne Hudson and Maddie Griswold were the Lady Eagles’ top scorers with six points, Kat Osterberger and Clarissa Rice had five each, Olivia Church tallied four and Taylie Burrow tacked on a free throw.

“They (Shinn and assistant Rod Graves) do a good job over there,” Neill said. “We were letting them cut wherever they wanted in our zone. We weren’t turning our head and they were just cutting across the face. I told them at halftime ‘if you don't let them cut across your face, she gets the ball in the middle of the paint, gets an 8-foot shot and the chances are pretty good that they are going to start hitting 8-foot shots.’ We did better in the second half. We still didn't do as good as I would have liked.

“I don't know if it was Monday or what, but we were a little out of sync.”