ENID — A 19-14 advantage in overtime helped the Northeastern A&M women nail down a 75-70 win over Northern Oklahoma-Enid here Monday, Feb. 10.

The win gives NEO the regular season sweep. The Lady Norse rolled 69-49 in Miami on Jan. 9.

“It was a very intense game,” Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland said. “As a fan, it was real fun to watch. My kids just fought hard and never quit.”

The win leaves the Lady Norse in the thick of the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference race heading down the stretch.

Redlands and Murray are 7-4,

Enid and Eastern are 7-5 and the Lady Norse and Western are 6-5.

“No one is taking hold,” Rowland said. “You have Redlands and Murray at the top right now, but we’re all one-game back and we’ve still got to play those two teams.”

The Lady Norse host Connors State College on #Alwaysbekind Night where fans are urged to wear pink as part of breast cancer awareness.

Activities will be a salute to the late Angie Douthit of Miami.

Douthit died in December the result of brain cancer.

NOC-Enid had beaten the Lady Norse 61-47 in the finals of the Region II Tournament last year in Shawnee and grabbed both regular season meetings.

NEO led 25-24 at the half, but the Lady Jets held a 19-10 advantage in the third quarter.

“They took a 10-point lead early in the second half and it went back-and-forth,” Rowland said. “We finally started getting stops in the fourth quarter and made a little run.”

The Lady Norse trailed 56-53 late in regulation, but freshman Koreea Kirksey drained a 3-point goal to force overtime.

“She (Kirksey) had a great game,” Rowland said. “Down the stretch she and Kiarra Brooks hit some big free throws to allow us to secure the win. They were huge free throws.”

Both Brooks and Kirksey were 6 of 7 at the line and as a team, the Lady Norse connected on 17 of their 22 chances.

Kirksey finished with 21 points as four of NEO’s five starters hit double figures.

Brooks had 16, Ivvana Murillo added 14 and Eliska Stebetakova added 13.

Murillo also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Myles finished with five points and five assists while Gabriella Chivata added four and Kine Diop had two.

Enid had three players in double figures, with two of those coming off the bench: Tanara Combs 19 and Tonijah Fortune 16.

Starter Euresia Brooks added 10.