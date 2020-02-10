VINITA — Class 4A No. 8 Vinita rolled to 63-20 win over the Miami girls here Friday night.

The Lady Wardogs fell behind 7-20 in the first quarter and could never recover.

Vinita was ahead 37-12 at the break then outscored MHS 22-6 in the third frame.

Becca Bolton and Kylie Jinks had four points each to lead the Lady Wardog scoring.

Cali Mercer and Beca Hopping contributed three each and Sara Acupan, Maddi Arnold and Ruthie Hammons all had two points.

Two players were in double figures for the hosts:

Lizzie Shepherd had a game-high 26 and H Reed contributed 10.

Miami faces three games in five days. It hosted Afton Monday night, travels to Oologah Tuesday and hosts Claremore Sequoyah Friday.