By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

The OU basketball team’s Saturday began with the NCAA basketball committee releasing its first in-season rankings. West Virginia, with an 18-4 record, checked in as a No. 2 seed.

A couple of hours later, the Mountaineers walked into Lloyd Noble Center and seemed as if they had gotten off spaceship, not a charter bus. Legendary coach Bob Huggins uses a rotation that includes players listed at 6-foot-11, 6-10, 6-9, 6-7, 6-7, 6-7. Most of them thick. Long-armed and broad-shouldered, sporting wing spans not seen since Jurassic Park.

Then the Mountaineers started throwing up shots and you quickly realized the gameplan. Get the ball up on the rim and let a teammate rebound it. Thirteen minutes into the game, WVU led 16-15 and had scored five first-chance points.

The Mountaineers had 17 rebounds to OU’s 11, and you wondered if the Sooners could escape not with a victory, but with their health.

But over the next 19 game minutes, the Sooners outscored West Virginia 44-26 and eventually had a 69-59 victory that could have a profound effect on OU’s NCAA Tournament hopes.

This was a Sooner team in desperate need of a marquee victory, and the 12th-ranked Mountaineers provided just that platform. OU’s previous best victories were over Mississippi State in Oklahoma City or Minnesota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, or Texas in Austin. None moved the needle much.

OU entered Saturday No. 58 nationally in the NET rankings the committee uses to group teams. That’s too low to feel comfortable about NCAA Tournament inclusion.

The Sooners had lost at home to third-ranked Kansas and had suffered close road defeats at top-ranked Baylor and rock-solid Texas Tech. But the big-time win had not materialized.

Until Saturday.

“Anytime you beat a ranked team, that’s great for the resume’ standpoint,” said OU coach Lon Kruger. “Obviously very happy for the guys. They’ve been making progress … close at Baylor, close at Tech, and beating a club like this was the next step. Couldn’t be more proud of ‘em. Battled like crazy. They’re the most physically unique club in the country.”

The outsized Sooners held their own. West Virginia finished with 21 offensive rebounds, but part of that is the Mountaineers missing so many — 52 missed shots, on 76 attempts. WVU committed just 11 turnovers, so the Mountaineers were continually attacking the basket. West Virginia made just 12 of 32 shots within two feet of the basket and made just 18 of 61 2-point shots.

Young guards De’Vion Harmon and Jamal Bieniemy combined for four turnovers, a remarkably solid showing against West Virginia’s constant pressure. Kristian Doolittle and Brady Manek combined for 20 rebounds and battled hard against the bigger Mountaineers.

It wasn’t a must-win game for the Sooners, but it was a need-to-win game.

“It’s a huge win,” Doolittle said. “They’re a highly-ranked team. We knew this game was going to be a battle, especially down low. We had to be ready for this game. This is my fourth year playing ‘em. I knew exactly what it was going to be. Every year, it gets tougher and tougher, players get bigger and bigger.”

And now OU is 15-8 overall, 5-5 in the Big 12, and has the marquee victory that makes March Madness much more likely for the Sooners.

——

OSU flirts with upset

Oklahoma State again pushed Baylor to the brink of an upset. But again, the Cowboys came up short.

After trailing by 15 in the second half, the Cowboys rallied to tie the game with 8:52 remaining. But OSU was unable to close.

No. 1-ranked Baylor escaped with a 78-70 victory over the Cowboys to extend its winning streak to 20 games.

The Cowboys (11-12, 1-9 Big 12) were coming off their first Big 12 victory on Wednesday. And that momentum nearly carried over.

But a review that went against them appeared to change things.

With 6:53 remaining, OSU graduate transfer Jonathan Laurent was called for a flagrant foul after a review on a rebound attempt. Baylor responded with back-to-back 3-pointers and a five-point lead turned into nine.

OSU had a chance to cut the deficit to two with 9.1 seconds remaining, but Isaac Likekele missed two free throws.

After a foul, OSU coach Mike Boynton received back-to-back technical fouls and was ejected. Baylor made five free throws to pull away for the win.

By Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman

——

Self collects 700th win

FORT WORTH, Texas (TNS) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike stood to the immediate left of Bill Self and applauded as athletic director Jeff Long presented Self, the Jayhawks’ 17th-year hoops coach, a commemorative game ball Saturday in the visitors locker room of TCU’s Schollmaier Arena.

Azubuike, a 7-foot senior who scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 60-46 victory over the Horned Frogs, nodded his approval while reading the inscription “Bill Self 700th career win.”

At the same time, the game’s other standout performer, Devon Dotson, who scored 18 points and made a career-high 11 assists, high-fived Self, who became a member of the 700 victory club at the still-young age of 57.

“Jeff Long our athletic director got me a ball. I’m surprised he was able to do that seven minutes after the game,” said an appreciative Self. He became the second-youngest NCAA Division I men’s coach to win 700 games. Bob Knight was 56 years, 4 months old when he hit 700.

Self, who is 700-214 in 27 seasons as a head coach (493-109 at KU) is 57 years, 1 month old.

“My granddaughter (Ella Jane Browning) was here too,” added Self, who posed for pictures with family in front of a bulletin board with the number “700” on it.

Long brought the ball with him from Lawrence. It was a ball he made sure to hide from Self until well after a victory was assured.

“We’ve got some great managers here,” Long said, crediting the KU student managers who stashed the ball during the game.

Long during a quick presentation in the locker room, told Self the ball was his, “on behalf of all of your players through the years and especially this group of men and coaches in this room.”

Self, who typically downplays such milestone victories, was modest again after win No. 700 Saturday.

“No,” Self said, asked if it was a special feat. “Eight-hundred might be,” he quickly added, “because that means I’ve really been around a long time.”

It probably was fitting that Self’s 700 victory in his 27th season of coaching was all about defense.

The Jayhawks (20-3, 9-1 Big 12) held TCU (13-10, 4-6) to 46 points on 35.2% shooting. The 46 points tied the lowest total allowed by KU in the Self era on an opponent’s home court. KU held Texas Tech to 46 points in a 61-46 Jayhawks win on Jan. 12, 2013 in Lubbock, Texas.

“I do think we guarded pretty well,” Self said.

TCU, which was led by Desmond Bane’s 20 points, made 5 of 22 3s to KU’s 4 of 13.

“I think two things — luck because I think they had some open looks they missed,” Self said. “And I think we guarded them well. I’d like to think our team deserves some credit for that. Of the 17 misses, they had probably seven or eight good looks too. We got pretty fortunate there.”

KU’s Azubuike had a huge game offensively after a slow start. Self benched the big man after three minutes, then after a short time off the court, Azubuike returned to score 14 points, grab nine rebounds and help KU to a 31-18 halftime advantage.

“That was on me,” Azubuike said of coming out with low energy.

He said “yes” when asked if Self motivated him on the bench.

What did Self say?

“Not really much. Just ‘wake up,’ ” Self related. “He bounces the ball, hesitates and all that. I told him to wake up. He got an easy basket when he checked in and was more confident after that.”

About Azubuike, Self added: “(He was) as bad early as he was good late. We didn’t do a good job getting him the ball. His getting 14 shots (10 makes) will always be good for us. I thought he played terrific.”

Dotson said Azubuike was “amazing. He worked hard to get his spot down low. He converted. He was dominant around the basket. It was great to see.”

The Jayhawks, who led by as many as 15 points, 35-20, with 16:37 to play, saw the lead dip to 44-40 at 6:51.

Dotson then hit a basket and foul shot off a KU steal and Agbaji hit two free throws again off a steal, making it 49-40 KU at 5:47. Dotson then scored again and KU led 51-40 at 4:32. Agbaji then hit a 3 that made it 54-40.

“Think about it … who other than Devon and Doke really played well?” Self said. “Except everybody else played good defensively. Marcus was not himself offensively,” he added of Marcus Garrett, who had no points on 0-of-4 shooting with four assists and three steals in 35 minutes. “Ochai (seven points, four boards) was not a factor offensively. Christian (Braun, no points, 19 minutes) was not a factor offensively. But we guarded.”

The Jayhawks seemed pleased to grab win No. 700 for their coach in their first try. His win No. 699 was Monday at home versus Texas.

“I think that’s a big accomplishment for coach,” Dotson said. “Over the years it takes dedication and hard work. That pays off with 700. I know he’s not content. He’s been great for us in our development.”