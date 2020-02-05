MIAMI — Quapaw’s Tanner Daniels is among 43 players who signed to play football at Northeastern A&M on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The 6-2, 245-pound Daniels, who was named the top defensive end in District A-6 this past season, is among seven defensive linemen who signed with the Norsemen

“We feel real excited about bringing in another really good group of guys to NEO,” head coach Zach Allen said. “Once again, I think our staff did a great job once again evaluating the state of Oklahoma. We were lucky to take advantage of some of the strong suits that this class produced within the state. We appreciate their hard work and relationships with the high school coaches.”

Allen said there were still a handful of letters that had not been received because of the wintry weather that plowed through the state, closing countless number of schools.

One player of note is offensive lineman Amos Satepauhoodle (6-6, 305), who comes from a long line of family members who were Hominy Buck standouts.

“He’s one of the bigger recruits we have ever signed here, size wise,” Allen said. “We always like guys that have family that know what they are getting into when they step on the banks.

“He was a joy to recruit. He’s part of a big class of signees. Coach Patterson (NEO Athletic Hall of Fame coach Dale Patterson) always told me you can never have enough big offensive linemen. This is a really large class both in numbers and in stature on both sides of the football.

“Because of the offense we run and the tempo that we play with, we’ve got to have a lot of depth at the offensive line position,” Allen said. “Our competition is very similar so on the defensive side we’ve got to do the same thing.”

Other offensive linemen signed were Greg Billy, Davis; Tevor Burckhartzmeyer, Broken Arrow; Ryan Chapman, Broken Arrow; Chayton Ellick, Stroud; Max Johnson, Jenks; Kobe Sixkiller, Jay, and Kobe Williams, Bixby.

Perry’s Mason Drake (6-5, 215) is the only quarterback the staff signed.

“We had identified Mason as our No. 1 quarterback about a year ago and had actively been recruiting him,” Allen said. “We feel his is not necessarily a hidden gem, but the one guy in the state that not only can come help us win football games, but has a future in FBS football.”

Other position players signed include:

WR — Jordan Badley, Muskogee; Malachi Gatewood, Norman North; Anthony Jones, Ardmore; Damien Rieman, Chisholm; Jayveion Traylor, Midwest City Carl Albert; Bryceton Williams, Mangum

RB — Khary Brown, Mustang; Damon Caine, Coyle; Danchez Patterson, Wynnewood; Malik Roberson, Spiro

TE — Bo Estes, Jenks; Justin Murphy, Jenks

WR/TE — Jamis Releford, Moore

DL – Daniels; Kolby Fesler, Siloam Springs, Ark.; Ty Gary, Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Gary Holmes III, Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Dakeshaun Steele, Spiro; Cooper Webb, Davis; Devion Williams, Muskogee;

LB — Marcus Morris, Moore; James Pruitt, Jenks; Tervae Williams, Guthrie

DB— Omarr Barker, Owasso; Alex Carter, Sharon; Brandon Higgs, Simpsonville (South Carolina) Hillcrest; Marquelle Lennox, Hugo; Aaron Norment, Putnam City North; Gage Parrack, Stroud; Kwame Sey, Spiro

DB/RB — Myles Wooten, Millwood

DL/LB — Alphonse Joseph, Midwest City Carl Albert

Ath — Kylan Kedzior, Claremore

K — Redi Mustafaraj, Atoka