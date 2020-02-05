COMMERCE — Commerce picked up a pair of wins against Bluejacket here Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The Lady Tigers notched a 40-31 victory, then the boys rolled 76-40.

Girls

The game was a roller coaster ride through three quarters, Commerce leading 15-10 after the first, Bluejacket 22-21 at the break and Commerce 28-26 heading into the final stanza.

That’s when the Lady Tigers held a 12-5 advantage.

Morgan Connell and Baylee King scored 10 points each for Commerce.

River Friel added nine, followed by Sunny Crawford with seven and Giselle Gutierrez and Katy Crawford, two each.

Eleven points by Lydia Pipins topped the scoring for the Lady Chieftains.

They also picked up seven points from Laura Collins, six from Lexi Winfrey, five from Shelbie Baker and two from Abby Brewster.

Boys

The Tigers erupted for 44 points in the first half of the game.

CHS was up 26-10 at the end of the opening period, then rolled into the half with a 44-20 lead at the break.

Three players reached double figures for the Tigers, topped by Danny Salinas with 16 points.

Ty Jauert and Hunter Beckwith added 12 and 10, respectively.

Nine other players hit the scoring column for Commerce: Marcus Howard, nine; Lance Hyatt, eight; Fernando Castilleja, Cruz Munson, six each; Hunter Bissell, four; Julian Herrera and Trysten Bundy, three each, and Aaron Shelton and Chris Wallen, two each.

Jonathan Estes finished with 17 to lead the Chieftains’ offense.

He was followed by Kadan Tipton, who scored eight; Justin Herlan, six; Charles Speigel, five, and Francis and Kamryn Seaton, two each