MIAMI — Home continued to be kind to the Northeastern A&M women as they rolled to an 82-58 victory over Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa Monday night.

The Lady Norse, now 8-1 in Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference play at the NEO Field House, is only 2-7 on the road.

They are idle until Monday, Feb. 10, when they travel to Northern-Enid — a team they routed 69-49 here on Jan. 9.

The top two teams in the conference standings lost Monday night, Redlands (7-3) falling 73-72 to Western (6-4) and Enid (6-3) suffered a 85-71 setback against Eastern (6-4).

Murray (5-4) had a bye.

“Murray is really hot right now,” Rowland said. “If we take care of business at home, I feel we can slip in there somewhere. But we’ve really got to take care of home and steal a couple on the road.

“If we can do that, I feel we can really put ourselves in a good spot. We just want to stay out of that bottom four.”

The Lady Norse are now 10-10 overall. Northern-Tonkawa is 0-9 in OCAC play and 3-18 overall.

NEO led by 20 (60-40) heading into the fourth quarter, when they went up by as many as 28 down the stretch.

“We’ll take it — I am going to take them any way I can,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said. “We just need to find ways to win. I thought we did that. We adjusted in that zone. The biggest key was us hitting shots.”

The Lady Norse were 30 of 79 (38%) from the field, including 13 3-point goals (35%).

They had shot only 25 percent (19 of 75) from behind the arc in the previous four games, including 0 for 23 in a loss at Murray.

“That was the biggest deal,” Rowland said. “Thirteen of 37 from ‘3’, I will take that every night.

“We took good shots. We were very patient in that zone.”

Another key in the win was the Lady Norse got 28 points from the bench, including 12 from Gabriella Chivata.

Kine Dopp had six, Emily McAdams and Marliah Johnson tallied three each and Kaitlin Benge and Sydni Keys contributed two each off the bench.

Koreea Kirksey was NEO’s top scorer with 18 points.

Ivvana Murillo added 14, and Kiarra Brooks chipped in with 12.

The Lady Norse used a 15-3 burst late in the first quarter to open things up.

They led 23-15 after one and 39-26 at intermission.

Northern, which shot only 28%, suited up only seven players was led in scoring by Cassie Manning’s 19 points.

The Lady Mavs had started out shooting 41.7% in the opening frame, but was 17.6% in the second and 28.6% in each of the final two quarters.

“We just turn it over too much,” Rowland said as NEO had 17 total in the game, 11 coming in the first half.

“I thought we played well and I thought we played well defensively, except for a couple of possessions. But I thought we did a really good job.”