By Kellis Robinett

The Kansas City Star

MANHATTAN, Kan. (TNS) — Scoring droughts are hard for the Kansas State Wildcats to overcome against any opponent.

Add several degrees of difficulty when the No. 1 team in college basketball comes to town.

K-State displayed enough toughness and effort to give Baylor a competitive basketball game on Monday at Bramlage Coliseum, but it needed more than that to pull off an upset against the Bears. The Wildcats came out cold at the start of each half and trailed from wire-to-wire during a 73-67 loss.

Offensive clunkers are nothing new for K-State, but there was hope things might be different. The Wildcats have played well at home of late and a loud group of students came out to cheer them on against a foe they had defeated six straight times.

But these Bears are different from the teams Scott Drew has coached in recent years. Baylor (20-1, 9-0 Big 12) hasn’t lost since Nov. 8. This team is tough as nails on defense now that it switches between man and zone in every game. And it makes enough plays on offense behind star guard Jared Butler, who led his team with 20 points.

The Wildcats (9-13, 2-7) were at their worst in the early going, as they fell behind 22-6 and didn’t make their first field goal until the 12:43 mark of the first half, when Antonio Gordon ended his three-game suspension and converted a driving layup.

A whole lot went wrong before that moment.

Everything that could go awry seemed to go awry for the Wildcats in the opening 7 minutes, 17 seconds of this game. A quick rundown: they missed all five of their shots from the field and also committed five turnovers. It was difficult for them to attempt shots, let alone make them. Then Cartier Diarra compounded matters by needlessly picking up a technical foul after missing a contested shot in the paint.

The Bears appeared on their way to an easy victory.

But things changed radically over the next few minutes. K-State began making smarter and aggressive plays and found a way to score 11 straight points. Baylor answered back with six straight of its own, but then K-State pulled to within three when Diarra, Montavious Murphy and Xavier Sneed nailed consecutive three-pointers.

K-State was suddenly playing with confidence and the home crowd was going bonkers.

The Wildcats fought back from a 16-point deficit and only trailed 33-28 at halftime.

But that was as close as they would come. The Wildcats missed their first four shots of the second half and didn’t score until 15:34 remaining.

Sneed led K-State with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Diarra had 11 and Murphy and Makol Mawien both added 10 points.

MaCio Teague helped out Butler with 15 points for Baylor and Davion Mitchell added 13.

K-State is next in action on Saturday at Iowa State.

———

Jayhawks dump Longhorns

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 3-ranked Kansas opened the season 18-3 with Udoka Azubuike in the starting lineup.

The Jayhawks are 1-0 with the 7-foot senior from Nigeria coming off the bench.

Azubuike, who according to ESPN’s announcing crew got into a “dust up” with coach Bill Self at the end of Saturday’s victory over Texas Tech — a game in which the big man had just five points and eight boards — gave way to David McCormack in the starting lineup for Monday’s 69-58 victory over Texas, despite apparently being healthy and ready to go.

Azubuike, who sat the first 3 minutes, 56 seconds, scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks while playing 25 minutes vs. the Longhorns.

Sophomore forward McCormack had six points and three boards and one block in 15 minutes.

Azubuike did start the second half and came up big by scoring six points in an 8-0 run that gave KU a 52-42 lead at 8:31. That run, by the way extended to 19-4, blowing open a close game.

The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) who received 16 points from Devon Dotson and 11 from Marcus Garrett, upended Texas for the second time in 16 days. The victory over UT (14-8, 4-5) left Self just one win away from an impressive coaching milestone.

Self has 699 coaching wins against 214 losses in a 27-year Hall of Fame coaching career. A win over TCU on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas would make Self the second-youngest coach in NCAA Division I to reach 700 wins. Bob Knight was 56 years, 4 months old when he claimed win 700. Self is 57 years, 1 month old.

Ochai Agbaji added eight points and six rebounds for the Jayhawks, who improved to 30-0 during ESPN Big Monday games contested in Allen Fieldhouse in the Self era. Overall, KU has won 16 straight Big Monday games.

Texas was led by Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims, who had 20 and 17 points respectively. Sims had nine boards.

KU, which was down 33-31 at halftime, took a six-point lead six minutes into the second half. Agbaji and Dotson each hit mid-range jumpers and it was 42-36 KU at 14:03.

Texas immediately responded with buckets from Coleman and Sims that made it 44-42 at 10:52.

Azubuike then slammed in a lob and had a strong move down low for a bucket, followed by an Isaiah Moss layup. KU led, 50-42, at 9:16.

After a UT timeout, Azubuike slammed again off a pass from Garrett and it was 52-42 at 8:16.