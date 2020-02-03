MIAMI — Coaches at Northeastern A&M had an extra two weeks of recruiting time, but Zach Allen said the Golden Norse coaching staff put the time to good use.

“Unfortunately we had two extra weeks in November to do so, but we took advantage of it and were able to work on some of the needs we had to address and we got it done,” Allen said while on the recruiting trail leading up to Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent Day.

“The coaches went out and evaluated thoroughly,” Allen said.

The Norse (4-5) were denied a chance at a third straight appearance in the Midwest Classic Bowl here despite winning their final game of the season.

The Norsemen, Tyler, Navarro, Cisco and New Mexico Military Institute all were in a logjam for playoff spots in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.

Kilgore College finished first and Trinity Valley wound up second thanks to a 45-44 win against Navarro.

While the Norse pounded Cisco 48-30, Kilgore outslugged Tyler 34-28 in double overtime and NMMI beat Blinn 44-42 with a touchdown with 19.2 seconds left in the final games of the regular season.

Because of criteria, the Norsemen — who finished 4-5 overall — and Tyler were on the outside looking in.

“I think we’ve addressed some of the needs we knew we were going to have,” Allen said. “We lost quite a bit of experience on the offensive line. We’re going to sign eight or nine offensive linemen that I feel are high-quality players

“Defensively, we’ve gotten some in-state linemen that I feel will continue the trend of the type defensive linemen we’ve had over the past six or seven years.”

There will be more than 90 in the NEO spring camp, including 29 mid-term additions and about 36 redshirt sophomores and 39 redshirt freshmen.

Among the returnees are first-team all-SWJCFC linebacker Trey Kiser, second team running back Danuel Oscar and Billy Ferrell, an honorable mention recipient on the defensive line.

Miami redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Callan Cox and Commerce redshirt freshman Hayden Moss also are on the spring roster.

“We had another good in-state recruiting year because of the relationships the staff has been able to develop with Oklahoma high school coaches,” Allen said. “They know we’re going to be a good place to help their young men come and try to chase their dreams. We’re going to take care of them and we’re going to play a good brand of football.”