Both Bartlesville High School varsity basketball teams got off on the right foot Friday night at the Bruin Fieldhouse.

But, both got stuck in a rut and could never quite get back in step as they dropped both ends of a Frontier Valley Conference doubleheader to Sapulpa High School.

The Sapulpa girls recovered from an early deficit to beat the Lady Bruins, 61-46, while the Bruin boys’ offense went ice cold in the second half in a 71-33 set back against the Sapulpa Chieftains.

The Bartlesville squads face a short turnaround to their next outings.

They travel today to Tulsa for a pair of games the BOK Center, against Tulsa Washington.

The Lady Bruins tip off at 6 p.m., followed by the guys at 7:30 p.m.

Bartlesville teams will enjoy some much needed time off next Tuesday before charging back into action Feb. 7 against Muskogee.

Following are reports on Friday’s games:

Girls

Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin likely couldn’t have drawn up a much better start.

Energized by Lydia Knollmeyer and Chloe Martin, he watched his Lady Bruins surge to a seven-point lead partway through the first quarter, 16-9.

Mary Cone opened the scoring for Bartlesville, but Knollmeyer and Martin combined for the next 14 points — six by Knollmeyer on two-point buckets and eight by Martin on a couple of three-pointers and a deuce.

It appeared as if the Lady Bruins had put it together on the offensive end and might surprise the No. 6-ranked Lady Chieftians.

But, a 4-0 run at the end of the first period by Sapulpa seemed to temporarily shatter Bartlesville’s focus.

After Sapulpa knotted the score, 16-16, Bartlesville recovered to go on a 6-2 run, including a basket by Elise Cone, to power to a 22-18 lead.

But, whatever happened next might not easily be explained.

Sapulpa finished the second period on a 17-1 run to carry a double-digit lead into halftime, 35-23.

Bartlesville could never get within 12 points again, despite a 5-0 run in the third quarter on an Elise Cone three-pointer and a Martin two-pointer.

But, Sapulpa struggled to extend its lead, as well.

By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Chieftains led by only three more points than they had a halftime, 47-32.

Both teams scored 14 points in the fourth quarter.

T’Keitha Valentine, Knollmeyer, Mary Cone and Martin were among the Lady Bruins who stuck in points during the period.

Martin finished with 21 points to lead the Lady Bruins, who fell to 6-10 on the season and lost for the third-straight time.

They will face a rugged Tulsa Washington team, ranked No. 3 in the state.

Boys

Bartlesville rocketed to a 5-0 lead off the bat, on a bucket by Adam Nakvinda and a trey by Troy Reibel.

Chris Ward scored another five points in the period for the Bruins.

But, Sapulpa started to step up partway through the period and then went on a fiery run to lead at the end of the first period, 23-10.

Bartlesville fought back to within 10 points on a scoop shot by Nakvinda, who would finished with 14 of Bartlesville’s 33 points.

The Bruins stalled, for a while, Sapulpa’s push for greater separation.

But — on this night — that endeavor was akin to trying to contain a shark in a giant plastic bag.

Despite another Ward three-pointer late in the second period, Sapulpa went into halftime ahead by 24, 44-20.

Nakvinda and Ward both scored early in the third period to dial the lead back to 22 points and then to 19, 47-38, on a Nakvina deuce.

In fact, Bartlesville outscored Sapulpa, 11-8 in the third period.

But, the Bruins managed just two points in the final period.

Ward recorded 11 points, followed by Reibel with five, to round out the Bruins’ top scorers.