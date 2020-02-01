By Mike Tupa

Jena’ Williams snapped through the cocoon of freshman growing pains and effloresced with dazzling offensive performance last week for the University of Nevada women’s basketball team.

The Bartlesville High School graduate knocked down 3-of-7 treys to reach 15 points, hauled down six rebounds, handed out four assists and didn’t make a turnover in the 74-63 victory against Colorado State.

Nevada hungered for the win to improve to 10-11 overall and 3-7 in conference.

Williams came off the bench to play 27 minutes in her transfiguration from offensive lightweight to a net-ripping Rambo.

Williams had scored a total of 15 points in her previous nine games, and her single-game season high had been seven points.

Williams put together a platinum resume during her four years as a Lady Bruin varsity starter — leading the team in scoring and assists. She also starred during Bartlesville’s historic 2017-18 campaign, which included a 23-0 regular season record and advancement in the playoffs to the state tournament.

Nevada is set to be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against Boise State.

Corwin Strachan (Bartlesville)

Wrestling

Cowley County (Kan.)

Strachan came up just shy in a grueling match late last month against Neosho.

Wrestling at 125 pounds, Strachan lost a 10-7 decision. Cowley earned the decision, 22-21.

But, earlier in the month, Strachan hammered out a pin against a Labette Community College foe, helping spark the Tigers to a 42-9 victory.

Barron Tanner (Bartlesville)

Men’s basketball

NOC-Tonkawa

Tanner posted a couple of solid efforts last week off the pine.

The former Bartlesville High star tallied five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal during a 73-58 victory against Seminole State.

In the previous tilt, he dialed up seven points, seven rebounds and one assist in the 104-59 dismantling of Eastern Oklahoma State.

The Mavericks are 20-2 and 6-2 heading into action Monday.

Erin Epperson (Bartlesville)

Women’s tennis

Creighton University

During the team’s 5-2 victory against Missouri State, Epperson came up short at No. 4 singles, 2-6, 6-1, 4-6.

But, Epperson sparkled during a 7-0 rout of North Dakota.

She combined with Meredith Benson to win their doubles match 7-1, and then swept her opponent at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-3.

Epperson is in her junior season in college.

She won the high school No. 1 singles state championship her junior year at Bartlesville and also was on a state championship cross country team.