SEMINOLE — The lack of consistency continues to nag the Northeastern A&M Lady Norse basketball team.

“We’ve talked about this before that you’ve got to be consistent; you can’t just bank on one game and think it’s going to be the same the next game,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said after a 72-60 loss at Seminole State College Thursday, Jan. 30.

“You’ve got to have game preparation,” he said.

Koreea Kirksey matched her career best scoring effort with 28 points, but the other six players were in single figures.

“Koreea definitely came out and played well,” Rowland said. “She was the only guard who was really getting downhill, making things happen and getting to the basket.

“We just didn’t get any production from anybody else. We have to have production from some people. They’ve got to step up.”

Gabriel Chivata had nine points, Eliska Stebetakova eight, Ivvana Murillo six and Dariann Myles chipped in with five.

The Lady Norse got only four points from its injury depleted bench: two each from Kaitlin Benge and Kine Diop.

“We’ve just got to bounce back and find a way to stay consistent,” Rowland said. “If we do that, we could be a good ball team. We just don’t stay consistent enough right now. I can’t say that enough to them: we have to stay consistent.”

Rowland was pleased with the defensive effort at times, but he wasn’t happy with the Belles grabbing 12 offensive rebounds or that NEO also had 18 turnovers in the game.

“They really played hard and wanted it more than we did,” Rowland said. “You can’t just walk into a gym and expect that you are going to go beat somebody. You have to get mentally prepared.”

Seminole grabbed a 16-8 lead in the first quarter only to have the Lady Norse narrow the gap to six by the break.

The Belles inched away in the second half with 21-17 and 20-18 scoring margins.

Seminole’s top scorer was J’Sades Ainsworth with 30 points.

Kryslyn Jones and Mykayla Dumas added 12 and 10, respectively.

The Lady Norse share sixth place in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference with Seminole and Connors State. All are bunched together at 4-5

“We’re still in it. Its just a battle right now with a lot of teams,” Rowland said. “Some teams got beat last night, so all we have to do is go win and we are sitting there possibly still able to win the thing.

“We just can’t turn it on and turn it off when we want to.”

NEO hosts Northern-Tonkawa on Thursday.