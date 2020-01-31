SEMINOLE — Nail biters have become the norm for the Northeastern A&M Golden Norsemen.

After Thursday night’s 82-79 road victory over Seminole State College, seven points have decided three of NEO’s last four games.

“Our grit kinda pulled us through,” coach Jeremy Jackson said. “We stepped up and made a couple big plays then got a couple big stops and big rebounds.”

The Norse suffered a 69-67 loss at Murray State and logged an 83-81 win against Eastern Oklahoma State College during that stretch.

The only breather was a 112-58 blowout at Altus against Western State College.

“It (the close games) have been paying dividends right now, knock on wood,” Jackson said.

The Norse have been involved in four other games decided by two or three points.

NEO, getting a third straight win, improved to 15-6 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Murray improved to 9-0 with a 75-66 win at Redlands Thursday night.

Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa is third at 6-2 and Seminole is now 5-4 in league play.

Jackson said the Norse held a semi-comfortable lead for the last 10 minutes of the first half and first 10 minutes of the second half, but “they came down and made a couple tough shots and we had a couple empty possessions that got them back in the hunt.”

Rudi Williams had 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and a pair of deflections for the Norse.

Samkelo Cele had his ninth double double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Kalil Camara, the hero of Monday’s win against Eastern, scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

James Franklin Jr. contributed 14 points and five rebounds.

The Norsemen are back home Monday night — where they are 7-0 — to face Northern Oklahoma–Tonkawa.

