MIAMI — Northeastern A&M set the stage for the success of Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson, according to former Norse head coach Clay Patterson.

“It (NEO) set him on the path in his personal life that allowed him to be the best that he could be,” said Patterson, now an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota. “It showed him the way at Utah State how to work through problems and adversity and continue to really prove people wrong.

“That’s the fun part of his story. He does have the athletic ability. It was the mental part of it and what’s inside of him that came out at NEO. That’s what you are seeing on Sundays and what you will see in the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs are ending a 50-year drought when they face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

They beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

Kansas City also played the Green Bay Packers in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game in Los Angeles in 1967.

Kansas City advanced with a 35-17 win against the Tennessee Titans in the

AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19.

“We’re all excited for him,” said current Golden Norse head coach Zach Allen.

Thompson, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, had one carry for 7 yards against Tennessee.

He’s had one touchdown against the archrival Los Angeles Raiders and had a clutch special team fumble recovery in the Divisional round of the playoffs against the Houston Texans.

“He spent most of his career, all the way back to high school, where people doubted what he would be able to do,” Allen said.

Thompson was a part of three state championship teams at Jenks — 2012, 2013 and 2014 — while playing for the late Allan Trimble.

“Darwin has such a great work ethic,” said current Jenks head coach Keith Riggs, who previously had been the Trojans’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator during Thompson’s high school career. “What a great story in perseverance and fighting through adversity, and now making it to the NFL and playing in the Super Bowl. That’s really exciting.”

Thompson didn't become a starter for the Trojans until his senior year. As a result, he wasn’t on the radar of most college coaches.

“What a great career already, and he’s just getting started,” Riggs said. “He’s had success every where he’s been. I think that’s the key and that goes back to the attributes he displays day in and day out: he’s going to find a way to be successful.”

As a freshman in 2016 at NEO, Thompson had 1,029 yards — averaging 6.9 yards per carry — and nine touchdowns.

Thompson led the nation in all-purpose yards as a sophomore, rushing for 1,391, netting 150 via receptions and an additional 78 on kick returns.

He was the offensive MVP in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.

Williams also earned second-team All-American and first-team All- SWJCFC honoree.

“After spending most of my life in the Oklahoma City area then coming up here, starting with the success of the Royals and now with the Chiefs and Coach (Andy) Reid, the way they’ve turned things around the last half-decade or so, you can feel it in Ottawa County. You can feel it in Miami. It’s reached down to us. It’s definitely an easy team to root for.

“It’s got my son Cash 100% on board.”

In his only season at Utah State, Thompson ran for 1,044 yards and 14 TDs and had 23 receptions for 351 yards and two scores.

“He didn't have a lot of opportunities out of junior college and Utah State took a chance on him,” Riggs said. He came through for them.”

As a rookie in Kansas City, Thompson has played in 12 games, picking up 128 yards rushing on 37 attempts and a touchdown, while netting 43 yards on nine receptions.

“With some kids, it just takes a little bit of time to grow athletically and academically,” Patterson said. “It’s something that has to trigger for them to reach their full potential. That happened with Darwin. It took a couple triggers in his life after high school for him to really fulfill what he could be. That’s what NEO does for kids. It just happened at the right time for him, academically, socially and on the field.

“It was really fun to see that with him.”

In addition to Thompson, NEO alum and Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger played in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers, picking up his first NFL touchdown after spending much of the season out on injury.

The Super Bowl I rematch didn’t come about as the 49ers advanced with a 37-20 victory.

Patterson had a chance to visit Sternberger when the Packers played the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s really fun to see how far he’s come, as well,” Patterson said.

Super Bowl LIV will be televised by FOX starting at 5:30 p.m.