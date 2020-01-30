COMMERCE — The final six games of the Commerce Tiger Invitational basketball tournament will be played Saturday, Feb. 1

Inclement weather forced officials to postpone the last round on Jan. 12.

Action starts at noon with South Coffeyville facing Salina in the fifth-place girls game.

Other games Saturday include South Coffeyville vs. Bluejacket, fifth-place boys, 1:30 p.m.; Commerce vs. Bluejacket, third-place girls, 3 p.m.; Afton vs. Salina, third-place boys, 4:30 p.m.; Nowata vs. Afton, girls championship, 6 p.m., and Commerce vs. Nowata boys championship, 7:30 p.m.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the Tigers and 2A No. 17 Nowata.

CHS fell 56-46 in the finals of the Ty Hewitt Invitational in Nowata on Dec. 14, then the Ironmen topped CHS 55-38 in a Boys Gold semifinal game Friday, Jan. 24 in the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.