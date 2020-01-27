Boys Gold
Championship — Roland 55, Nowata 44
Third — Wyandotte 42, Commerce 30
Fifth — Green Country 60, Oklahoma Bible 51
Seventh — Miami 61, Chetopa 44
Boys Blue
Championship — Braggs 63, Afton 56
Third — Welch 47, Fairland 44
Fifth — Roland JV 61, St. Paul 60
Seventh — Cave Springs 56, Quapaw 51
Championship — The New School 60, Mingo Valley 25
Third — Washington County 42, Wright Christian 40
Fifth — Oaks 71, South Coffeyville 44
Seventh — Bluejacket 78, Watts 59
Girls Gold
Championship — NOAH 47, Fairland 38
Third — Bluejacket 64, Miami 46
Fifth — Green Country 50, Chetopa 43
Seventh — Welch 64, McLain 40
Girls Blue
Championship — Oklahoma Bible 26, Nowata 16
Third — South Coffeyville 32, Afton 25
Fifth — Quapaw 37, Wyandotte 19
Seventh — Commerce 50, Braggs 41
Girls Norse
Championship — St. Paul 47, Mingo Valley 42
Third — Oaks 40, Cave Springs 36
Fifth — Thomas Jefferson 27, Wright Christian 21
Seventh — Washington County 44, Watts 39