Monday

Jan 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM


Boys Gold

Championship — Roland 55, Nowata 44

Third — Wyandotte 42, Commerce 30

Fifth — Green Country 60, Oklahoma Bible 51

Seventh — Miami 61, Chetopa 44

Boys Blue

Championship — Braggs 63, Afton 56

Third — Welch 47, Fairland 44

Fifth — Roland JV 61, St. Paul 60

Seventh — Cave Springs 56, Quapaw 51

Championship — The New School 60, Mingo Valley 25

Third — Washington County 42, Wright Christian 40

Fifth — Oaks 71, South Coffeyville 44

Seventh — Bluejacket 78, Watts 59

Girls Gold

Championship — NOAH 47, Fairland 38

Third — Bluejacket 64, Miami 46

Fifth — Green Country 50, Chetopa 43

Seventh — Welch 64, McLain 40

Girls Blue

Championship — Oklahoma Bible 26, Nowata 16

Third — South Coffeyville 32, Afton 25

Fifth — Quapaw 37, Wyandotte 19

Seventh — Commerce 50, Braggs 41

Girls Norse

Championship — St. Paul 47, Mingo Valley 42

Third — Oaks 40, Cave Springs 36

Fifth — Thomas Jefferson 27, Wright Christian 21

Seventh — Washington County 44, Watts 39