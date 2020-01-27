MIAMI — It was an up and down weekend for Miami’s girls at the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

The Lady Wardogs topped Chetopa, Kansas, in their opener Thursday, but dropped a 38-31 decision to Fairland then fell 64-46 to Bluejacket in the Girls Gold third-place game Saturday evening.

“I thought at times we gave really good effort and did really good things and I thought at times we gave a pretty poor effort,” Miami coach Robert Neill said. “That part is really disappointing.”

The Lady Wardogs had won the Girls Silver round robin bracket last year, going 3-0.

Bluejacket broke out to a 9-0 lead, but MHS came to life and was within two late in the second quarter before the Lady Chieftains closed out the half with a 13-0 run to grab a 37-21 advantage.

It was 49-38 heading into the final stanza.

“We told them this morning during the shoot around that you can’t mess around; you have got to get back,” Neill said. “We didn't do a very good job of getting back most of the game. We did a few times, but most of the game we did not do a very good job of getting back on defense.”

Beca Hopping was MHS’ leading scorer with 12 points.

Cali Mercer added nine, followed by Kylie Jinks, eight; Chloe Preaus, six; Sara Acupan, five; Maddi Arnold, four, and Becca Bolton, two.

Four players reached double figures for the Lady Chieftains.

Laura Collins finished with a game-high 19.

Lydia Pipins added 14, Shelbie Baker 12 and Lexi Winfrey had 11.

Also getting points for Bluejacket were Anna Nair with five and Abby Brewster three.

Fairland 38, Miami 31

Down 18-14 at the break, the Lady Wardogs used bucket from Maddie Arnold to tie the game at 18 in the first 66 seconds of the third quarter.

They finally went up 23-19 on a shot by Arnold, a free throw from Beca Hopping and a follow shot by Sara Acupan.

Fairland used a 10-0 run to take the lead late in the third and was up 30-25 heading into the fourth.

Hopping was the Lady Wardogs’ offensive leader with seven points.

Mercer, Acupan and Preaus added four each and Kristal Glass and Jinks chipped in with two apiece.

Kyndall Davis and Makynzi Jones were Fairland’s leading scorers with 18 and 10 points, respectively.

Alexis McGranahan finished with five, Grace Goins four and Erica Schertz one.

Miami 42, Chetopa 30

Miami was up 12-8 after the first frame, 19-15 at the half and 28-19 heading into the final eight minutes.

“We’ve got to keep it going,” Neill said. “We’d go on a run where we are doing everything right, then all of a sudden we would stop doing what we were doing. I don’t know if that is maybe being young, younger than new were last year, or maybe its inexperience. I don’t know what it is.”

The Miami scoring included 14 from Hopping, seven from Jinks, six each from Mercer and Preaus, five from Arnold and two each from Acupan and Glass.