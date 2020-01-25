By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

For the third-straight year the Oklahoma Union High School girls basketball team will be battling for the Caney Valley Tournament championships.

The Lady Cougars (41) knocked off Chelsea, 52-35, in Thursday’s semifinal to advance to Saturday’s final against Caney Valley.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

This will be the third-straight year Caney Valley and Oklahoma Union have tangled for the girls’ crown.

Caney Valley won it in 2018; Oklahoma Union emerged on top last year.

Oklahoma Union also will be trying to become the tourney’s first back-to-back girls champion since Chelsea did it in (2014-15).

The Lady Cougars have captured first place three times in the previous 26 years of the tourney — in 1995, 2011 and 2019.

Caney Valley owns six titles in the event — 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2013 and 2018.

While Caney Valley dropped Liberty in one of Thursday’s semifinal games, Oklahoma Union had little trouble with Chelsea.

The Lady Cougars displayed uncanny balance — Elsa Matthews, 11 points; Cassie Mack, 10; Rylee Lemos, nine; Chesnie Hewitt, eight; and Maddy McKinney, seven.

Morgan Bellar and Hannah Harris added four and three points, respectively.

Oklahoma Union surged to a 28-9 lead by halftime.

Chelsea outscored the Cougars in final two quarters, 26-22.

Harris’ three-pointer near the buzzer closed out the scoring.

Bellar tallied two points with 2:58 left on free throws to make it a 49-35 lead.

OUHS had led by 20, 47-37, after McKinney popped in a nine-footer.

The Lady Cougars are coached by David Lampton.

OUHS jayvee falls

Oklahoma Union’s junior varsity boys basketball team faced No. 1 seeded Liberty in Thursday’s semifinals.

The Cougars kept it close early, but Liberty powered to a 70-38 game and a spot in Saturday’s boys championship game against Caney Valley. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

Liberty will be vying for its first Caney Valley tourney title since 2008.

Caney Valley will hope to hold the crown following a seven-year drought.

Caney Valley has captured first place six times in the previous 26 years — 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2011 and 2012.

Liberty is seeking just its second Caney Valley championship.

In Thursday’s semifinal, Liberty muscled to an early 4-0 lead before Oklahoma Union got on the board Braylon Holland’s three-pointer.

The Cougars inched ahead, 5-4, on 2-of-4 free throw shooting by Trinton Kuehn.

Colton Berry tallied the Cougars’ final bucket of the first quarter, hitting a driving layup while shooting around a much taller defender.

However, Liberty took the lead at the end of the first quarter on Logan Hickerson’s deuce, 8-7.

The Cougars continued to keep it close in the second quarter.

They climbed within two, 21-19, on Caleb Drake’s three-pointer from the corner.

But, Liberty went on a late-quarter run — including a stick-back by Jalen Morrow and a Hickerson layup — to carry a 27-21 advantage into halftime.

Liberty took off in the third quarter, fueled by Jaylen Wheeler’s three pointer, and stretched out to a 15-point lead, 46-31.

The fourth quarter belonged exclusively to Liberty, although Oklahoma Union’s Holland made a layup early in the period.

Clay Gilmore hit the Cougars’ final bucket of the game.

OUHS advanced to Saturday’s third-place game to play Barnsdall at 5:30 p.m.