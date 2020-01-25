By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Buddy, can you spare a deuce?

That might be the weary query for the Bartlesville High School Bruins as shooting struggles continue to short-circuit its offensive ignition.

But, other than a shortage of buckets — and all the ills that go with it, including the challenge of creating defensive pressure in the backcourt because opponents don’t have to inbounds the ball at a high rate, or the opportunity for teams to run off favorable defensive rebounds — the Bruins are doing many things right.

In fact, veteran Bruin head Clent Stewart said his squad has been more than competent in setting up good shots.

But, the ball just isn’t dropping through the cords at a regular rate.

In Thursday’s opening round game in the Deer Creek (Edmond) tourney, the Bruins fell short of the 30-point mark, losing 44-26 to Deer Creek.

Stewart said that might be the team’s lowest total in six years.

“We couldn’t score the basketball,” he said. “We shot 21 percent from the field and 10 percent (1-of-10) from the free throw line. It was a tough game. … We don’t take a lot of bad shots. For the most part our guys take pretty good shots.”

The toughest aspect of the setback was that the Bruins gave themselves a solid opportunity by holding Deer Creek to just 44 points, Stewart added.

The Bruins game out much stronger in Friday’s second-round game but lost to the OKC Knights, 67-41.

Caden Davis and Adam Nakvinda both dialed in 11 points to lead the Bruins’ scoring effort, followed by Aadhi Ayyappan and Caleb Perry with nine and eight points, respectively.

“Today, I thought we brought some energy,” Stewart said following Friday’s contest.

Following a low-wattage offensive output (four points) in the first quarter, the Bruins snapped back with 19 points in the second period.

But, Bartlesville would score only 18 points in the second half, which allowed the hot-shooting Knights — who buried five contested three-pointers in the third period — to slowly take control.

For the game, Bartlesville sputtered from behind the arc, knocking down 4-of-21 treys, but showed vast improvement at the charity stripe (13-of-21).

Stewart praised the performance of Davis.

“He played really well,” the coach said. “He was really aggressive coming downhill.”

Stewart brought Nakvinda off the bench to try to inject more energy at strategic times in the contest.

“We tried to play a little faster,” Stewart said.

Bartlesville (1-12) dropped its 10th-straight decision. But, on a hopeful note for a more successful second-half of the season stretch, the Bruins tallied more than 40 points for the first time in eight games.

A key to Bartlesville’s improvement this season and in the future is the continued development of Ayyappan, who is a freshman.

“For him, it’s going to be about him getting stronger,” Stewart said about the wiry 5-foot-8 guard. “The weightroom should become his best friend. He has a good skill set. He can shoot the basketball, he sees the floor pretty well and he handles the basketball well. He’s already playing quite a few minutes as a freshman.”

The Bruins were back in action Saturday morning in the tourney’s seventh-place game.

Their schedule this coming week includes a Tuesday home game against Bixby.