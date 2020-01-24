ALTUS — The road continues to be rough on the Northeastern A&M women.

A 64-62 loss to Western Oklahoma State College was the fourth straight for the Lady Norse, who fell to 3-8 in action away from home.

“It hasn’t been good to us,” NEO coach Jim Rowland said. “We were in that game; we controlled the game the whole time. I thought we kinda fell apart in the fourth quarter.”

Western was up 15-14 after one quarter. Each team scored 19 points in the second frame, then the Lady Norse opened up a 49-46 lead heading into the fourth.

That’s when the Lady Pioneers held an 18-13 edge over the final 10 minutes to claim the win.

“We had a chance to secure the game,” Rowland said. “Down the stretch, we had some ‘and-1s,’ but we missed the back end of the free throws. You can’t shoot 9 of 30 (free throws) and expect to win. We got the calls, but you’ve got to knock down the free throws.

They are 8-9 overall and 3-4 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The nine losses match the total of last season — and there’s still nine games remaining.

The Lady Norse connected on 23 of 55 field goal attempts (41.8%) and they were 7 of 18 shots from behind the 3-point line.

“We shot the ball a whole lot better,” Rowland said. They shot 20 percent in Monday’s loss at Redlands Community College.

“That’s why I thought we controlled the game, but there were a couple times that I thought we could have really taken advantage and really gone up a few times, but we didn’t take care of the basketball. We’d turn it over and they would come down and score.

Freshmen Koreea Kirksey, Gabriela Chivata, Kayla Shepperd and Dariann Myles accounted for 34 of NEO’s 62 points.

Kirksey scored 15, followed by Chivata 11, Shepperd eight and Myles two.

Rounding out the Lady Norse scoring were sophomores Ivanna Murillo, 13; Eliska Stebetakova, six; Kine Diop, three, and Emily McAdams and Kaitlyn Benge, who chipped in with two each.

“The big thing about that right now is them learning how to win,” Rowland said. “That’s part of my job too, to put them in good situations. We have to learn from these mistakes.

“Hopefully we can finish up this first round on Monday with a win and get ready for the back half of the conference and hopefully make a little run here.”

The Lady Norse host Eastern Oklahoma State College on Monday.

“We are nowhere out of it,” Rowland said. “We just have to take it game-by-game and hopefully we can get this done.”

Jamara Levy scored 21 for Western, which also got 21 from Marquetta Jackson-Rogers and 11 from Delecia Brown.