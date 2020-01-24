MIAMI — Roland coach Ed Lewis is a big fan of the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

Lewis played in the tournament, which is marking its 75th year, and now is in his 38th year as the coach of his alma mater.

The 3A No. 2 Rangers have played in the tournament for 49 consecutive years, starting in 1969.

They own 13 NEO titles and have finished as runner-up another 12 times.

Lewis was hired as an assistant in football and basketball in 1980, and then was named head coach two years later.

“I like the traveling part of it,” said Lewis, who graduated from RHS in 1975. “The school allows us to stay overnight. NEO does a great job as far as feeding the kids and other things.

“I think in the past when we’ve made the state tournament it’s been helpful.

“It’s a learning experience. It gives the kids a little taste of the college life, too. They get to see the campus and things like that. It’s worked out real good.”

The Rangers opened tournament play Thursday night with a 68-44 romp Green Country Defenders in a Boys Gold game at the Miami Activity Center.

They face Wyandotte at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center.

Roland improved to 11-2 with a 69-45 romp over NOAA rival Sallisaw Tuesday night.

That avenged a 49-39 loss to the Black Diamonds in the finals of the Armstrong Bank Sequoyah Classic earlier this month.

The Rangers’ other loss was by four points to 2A No. 8 Howe in the finals of the Choctaw Nation Invitational at Talihina.

They own wins over a pair of ranked teams: Class A No. 16 Clayton and 2A No. 7 Talihina.

“I’m tickled to death,” Lewis said.

Only one starter — senior forward Jaxon Williams — and part-timer Xavier Robertson are back from a 24-4 team that lost in an area tournament but beat Claremore 61-56 in the Boys Gold 2019 final.

Robertson is the Rangers’ point guard after playing off guard last season.

Roland is one of 48 teams in the field.

In addition to the SAC, games are being played in the NEO Field House and the Miami Activity Center.

Action continues through Saturday.