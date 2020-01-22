MIAMI — Picher-Cardin, Lenapah, Big Cabin, Burbank.

Those are among the teams that have won championships over the 75-year history of the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament that no longer are in existence.

PCHS, which closed in 2009, lost to Fairland 31-21 in the first year of the current tournament’s existence: 1946.

Between then and ’09, Gorilla and Lady Gorilla teams won 13 NEO titles and finished second another five times.

The PCHS girls own 11 championships, which is third most ever behind Welch and Bluejacket.

It’s ironic that the last time Picher played at NEO, the girls beat Marion C. Early of Morrisville, Missouri, 57-51 while the boys lost to Kansas City (Missouri) Blue Ridge Christian, 47-38.

Burbank, located 22 miles west of Pawhuska, beat Afton 32-26 for its first and only NEO title in 1948.

Three past champs — Wann, Lenapah and Delaware — consolidated in 1990 to form Oklahoma Union Public Schools,

Big Cabin, which won four girls and one boys title and had a combined 15 championship appearances, closed in 1991.

Other teams that played in finals that no longer have varsity athletic programs are White Oak, Centralia, Strang, Taft, Woodson, Boynton and Tullahassee.

When the Miami School of Mines held its first invitational tournament in the 1920s, it had one thing in mind — get prospective students on campus.

Seventy-five years later, the focus is unchanged.

Action in the 2020 tournament began Thursday at three Miami locations and continues through placement games on Saturday.

Forty-eight teams will be competing in six brackets, with game at the NEO Field House, Glen Wolfe Student Activity Center and the Miami Activity Center.

The tournament went on the back burner, then rejuvenated in 1934 and was held for four year.

Nine years later, 16 schools were brought together to play in what would eventually become the nation's largest high school tournament.

Admission was 40 cents for adults and 30 cents for students, with all of the games played in the NEO gymnasium — which at the time was located between Cunningham Hall and what now is the Physical Plant building.

The gym was used for games until being destroyed by a fire in the early 2000s.

One thing that made the tournament attractive to teams was the fact that the college would provide meals and lodging as long as the teams stayed alive in the competition.

Feeding teams is one tradition that remains alive.

Fairland, Picher, Big Cabin, Sequoyah Indian School, Afton, Quapaw, Grove, Wyandotte, Strang and Commerce made up the small school division that first year.

Fairland defeated Picher 31-21 in the 1946 Class B title game.

The following year, the large school division had a full eight-team bracket while 14 schools played in a Class B division.

Eleven girls’ teams were invited in 1953: Bluejacket, Centralia, Chelsea, Colcord, Lenapah, Okay, Picher, Stilwell, Welch, White Oak and Wyandotte.

As the number of teams grew – it peaked at 98 in 1990 – the number of venues also grew.

The Civic Center became one of the tournament's main venues when it came on line in 1956.

The NEO Field House, built in 1969, and the NEO Student Activity Center (built to replace the old gym) became the primary campus venues.

Gyms at Miami High School and Will Rogers Middle School were used over the years and games have been played at Commerce, Fairland and Wyandotte.

The Miami Activity Center on the MHS campus was added in time for the 65th edition of the tournament.

All tournament passes are available at $20 for adults and students. The all-tournament pass will allow fans to attend any of the games in any of the locations for all three days of the tournament.

Day passes are also available for $9 per day for adults and $8 per day for students and senior citizens.