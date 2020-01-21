Adds information

TISHOMINGO — Suffering its first conference loss of the season, Northeastern A&M dropped a 69-67 decision to Murray State College here Monday, Jan. 20.

The Norsemen (12-6) are 5-1 in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference while Murray (15-6) logged its sixth league with without a loss.

There were 10 lead changes and four ties in a game that saw the Aggies carry a 35-31 lead into the half.

“We started out so slow and sluggish,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “It was 12-2 for a while, then 17-6. We clawed and got right back into it to make it a four-point game at halftime.”

NEO eventually went up 47-42, “but just couldn't extend it,” Jackson said. “They made some big tough shots “

Murray outscored the Norsemen 42-21 via treys, hitting 14 of 34 compared to 7 of 17 for NEO.

“That’s a big margin of error because we beat them in the turnover battle (15-17) and beat them in the rebounding battle (39-28).”

The Aggies also held a 21-10 edge in points off the bench.

Three players were in double figures for NEO A&M.

Rudi Williams led the way with 22, followed by James Franklin Jr. with 11 and Samkelo Cele 10.

Others scoring for the Golden Norse were Jadan Graves with nine, Nikita Konstantynovskyi, five; Tyren Collins, four, and Kalil Camara and Taylor Gonzales, three each.

“Our guys played pretty hard all night,” Jackson said. “I don’t want to take anything away from Murray State. They are a talented team, but we have a very good team as well.

Dyson Plumley scored 20 and Jaylan Thomas added 11 for Murray.

NEO has a quick turnaround, traveling to Altus Wednesday to face Western Oklahoma State College.

“We’ve been preaching ‘bounce back,’” Jackson said. “We got knocked down and we’re going to get right back up, stand toe-to-toe.”