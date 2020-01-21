TISHOMINGO — Not sure what was colder here Monday night, the temperature or the shooting touch of the Northeastern A&M women.

They managed to hit only 13 of 65 field goal attempts — 20% — during a 61-32 loss to Murray State College in an Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference clash.

NEO was 0-for-23 on 3-point attempts.

The loss was the third straight for the Lady Norse, who fell to 8-8 on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

It came on the heels of a double-overtime loss against Connors State and a six-point setback against Redlands.

The 32 points are the fewest in a game for the Lady Norse since netting only 36 in a loss to Crowder in the 1080-81 season.

Murray (10-9, 1-3) stretched an 11-10 first quarter lead out to a 25-17 advantage by the half.

The Lady Norse managed only 15 points in the second half, with Murray breaking the game open by outscoring NEO 23-7 in the third quarter.

Ivanna Murillo and Eliska Stebetakova scored eight points each to top the Lady Norse scoring.

Koreea Kirksey added six and Kiarra Brooks contributed four.

The Lady Norse got only six points off the bench: Kayla Shepperd had three, Sydni Keys two and Kaitlyn Benge chipped in with a free throw.