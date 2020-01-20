BLUEJACKET — A 19-8 run in the fourth quarter helped the Bluejacket boys turn back Fairland 49-47 here Friday night.

The 11th-ranked Lady Owls coasted to a 38-22 victory in the opener.

The Chieftains saw a 15-10 first-quarter lead turn into a 28-17 halftime deficit.

However, they outscored Fairland 13-11 in the third then used the fourth-quarter burst to escape with the win.

Charles Spiegel and Jonathan Estes accounted for all but nine of the Chieftains’ points.

Spiegel had 21 and Estes contributed 19.

Kamryn Seaton added five and Gabe Arrevillagas and Justin Herlan added two each.

Brian Padberg led the Fairland scoring with 18 points. Lane Tudor joined him in double figures with 13.

Andrew Barker added eight, Jacoby Jones four, Jayden Anderson three and Josh Bird one.

Girls

The FHS girls held Bluejacket to single digits scoring in all four quarters.

Each team had eight points in the opening quarter, then the Lady Owls pulled away from there, 10-3 in the second, 10-8 in the third and 10-3 in the fourth.

Grace Goins and Kyndall Davis scored 10 each to lead Fairland’s offense.

They were joined by Makynzi Jones with seven, Scout Mayfield with five, Erica Schertz with four and Alexis McGranahan with two.

The Bluejacket scoring included seven points from Taci Mitchell, six from Shelbie Baker, four from Abby Brewster and two from Anna Nair.